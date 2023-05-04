Butler County

McKenney, Steve & McKenney, Robbi, H&W, McKenney, Conor T., Sgl., to Phase One Properties, L.L.C. - Lot 2 & The North 50 Feet of Lot 3, Block 3; Garlows Addition to David City $76,000

Anderson, Ronald J. & Anderson, Lemay M., H&W, to Anderson, Ronald J. & Anderson, Lemay M., H&W - 32-17-04 NW 1/4 NE 1/4 Except A Strip Described as West 3 Rods in Width Thereof; SW 1/4 NE 1/4 Except A Strip Described as The West 24 Feet in Width Thereof; Including Further Exception; Section 32, Township 17 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Anderson, Ronald J. & Anderson, Lemay M., H&W, to Vavricek, Brian A. & Vavricek, Cori K., H&W - 32-17-04 E 1/2 SW 1/4, W 1/2 SE 1/4 & Also A Strip of Land Described as West 3 Rods in Width of The NW 1/4 NE 1/4 Thereof & A Strip of Land Described As The West 24 Feet In Width of The SW 1/4 NE 1/4 Thereof; Section 32, Township 17 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska $1,177,500

Jelinek, Richard J. & Jelinek, Donna L., H&W, to Jelinek, Eric & Jelinek, Amy, H&W - 34-14-04 NE 1/4; Section 34, Township 14 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska $45,716

Jelinek, Richard J. & Jelinek, Donna L., H&W, to Jelinek, Craig J. & Jelinek, Amy, H&W - 34-14-04 NE 1/4; Section 34, Township 14 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska $45,716

Bell, David C. & Fremder, Barbara, MC, to Wemhoff, Robert L. & Wemhoff, Bridget K., MC - 07-16-01 The South 90 Feet of Lot 15, Clear Lake 2nd Subdivision; PT SW 1/4 SW 1/4, Section 7, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska $359,000