PROPERTY TRANSFERS - May 5

Butler County
Dunn, Alec M. & Dunn, Kelsey, H&W to Beringer, Kevin - Lot 6 & The South 25 Feet of Lot 3, Except the West 84 Feet Thereof, Block 6; Miles 2nd Addition to David City $113,000
JK Cosgrove, LLC to Vandenberg, Michael A. & Vandenberg, Amanda C. - 32-14-04 N 1/2 NE 1/4, Less the Railroad Right-Of-Way & SE 1/4 NE 1/4; Section 32, Township 14 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska $960,500
CTL 1994, LLC to Pedraza Castillo, Gerardo - Lot 8, Block 2; Original Town of David City $47,000
Berglund, Joann L. & Berglund, Ronald W., to Siffring, Kevin K. & Siffring, Rachel A. -27-14-01 W 1/2 SW 1/4; Section 27, Township 14 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska $205,440
Faltys, Michael & Faltys, Kelli, H&W, Clark, Sherrie, Faltys, Matthiew Aka Mathieu, Faltys, Nick, Faltys, Marcus, Faltys & Megan, H&W, Faltys, Neal & Lori, H&W, to IOWS, LLC - 03-16-04 N 1/2 NE 1/4, SE 1/4 NE 1/4 & NE 1/4 SE 1/4; Section 3, Township 16 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Ne, excepting 6.01 Acres, More or Less, Deeded to State of Nebraska & Real Estate Conveyed to Butler County (Tax Exempt)
People are also reading…
Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services