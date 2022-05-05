 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Property transfers

PROPERTY TRANSFERS - May 5

ARL Credit Services
ARL CREDIT SERVICES, COURTESY PHOTO

Butler County

Dunn, Alec M. & Dunn, Kelsey, H&W to Beringer, Kevin - Lot 6 & The South 25 Feet of Lot 3, Except the West 84 Feet Thereof, Block 6; Miles 2nd Addition to David City $113,000

JK Cosgrove, LLC to Vandenberg, Michael A. & Vandenberg, Amanda C. - 32-14-04 N 1/2 NE 1/4, Less the Railroad Right-Of-Way & SE 1/4 NE 1/4; Section 32, Township 14 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska $960,500

CTL 1994, LLC to Pedraza Castillo, Gerardo - Lot 8, Block 2; Original Town of David City $47,000

Berglund, Joann L. & Berglund, Ronald W., to Siffring, Kevin K. & Siffring, Rachel A. -27-14-01 W 1/2 SW 1/4; Section 27, Township 14 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska $205,440

Faltys, Michael & Faltys, Kelli, H&W, Clark, Sherrie, Faltys, Matthiew Aka Mathieu, Faltys, Nick, Faltys, Marcus, Faltys & Megan, H&W, Faltys, Neal & Lori, H&W, to IOWS, LLC - 03-16-04 N 1/2 NE 1/4, SE 1/4 NE 1/4 & NE 1/4 SE 1/4; Section 3, Township 16 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Ne, excepting 6.01 Acres, More or Less, Deeded to State of Nebraska & Real Estate Conveyed to Butler County (Tax Exempt)

Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services

