Property transfers - Nov. 12

Butler County
Frank P Dostal, sgl, to William A & Jeanette L Hoffmann, H&W – Lot 7, Grans Lake Subdiv, Subdiv of Lot 3 & Gov Lots 3 & 4, Sec 6-16-1E $35,000.
Gerhold Inc to Brent & Trisha Lueders, H&W – Lot 1, Bow String Lake Addn, Part of NE1/4 Sec 13-16-1E $55,000.
JMV Farms Inc to West Center Farms Inc – Undiv 1/2 Int, NE1/4 Sec 27-14-3E $25,000.
West Center Farms Inc to JMV Farms Inc – Undiv 1/2 Int, SW1/4 Sec 23-14-3E $16,000.
Michael E & Jana J Kucera, H&W, to Michael E & Jana J Kucera, H&W – Lot 2 & Part of Lot 3, Blk 6, Litty’s 2nd Addn, City of David City (Tax Exempt).
West Center Farms Inc to John A Vandenberg, married & Janet M Vandenberg, married – NE1/4 Sec 27-14-3E & Part of W1/2 SW1/4 Sec 22-14-3E (Tax Exempt).
Endeavor Auto & Ag Services LLC to Blue River Repair Inc – Part of SW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 10-14-1E $14,000.
Shane R & Kelli M Meyers, married, to Ernest M & Katherine E Bongers, married – Lots 3 & 4, Blk 10, J.H. McAlvin’s Addn, Village of Brainard $180,000.
Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services
