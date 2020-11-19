Property transfers - Nov. 19

Butler County
Todd M DeWispelare & Kandi J DeWispelare f/k/a Kandi J Von Seggern, married, to Natasha J DeGarno, sgl – Part of Blk 8, Miles 5tth Addn, City of David City $154,000.
Leonard Thomas & Loretta L Palensky, married, Nathan Ryan & Christy Palensky, married, to Nathan Ryan & Christy Palensky, married – Lots 9 & 12, Blk 11, Original Town of David City (Tax Exempt).
Wetlands America Trust Inc to Gary & Michelle Bales, H&W – Part of NW1/4 Sec 31-14-2E $131,000.
Douglas P Young a/k/a Douglas Paul Young & Janelle M Parry Yipp n/k/a Janelle M Parry Young, H&W, to Trent Bowie & Audra Scheerger – Lot 4, Jarecki Clear Creek Acres Subdiv, Gov Lots 1 & 2, Sec 7-18-1E $270,000.
Eugene P & Constance J Kudlacek, H&W, to Eugene P Kudlacek – Sec 6-13-3E (Tax Exempt).
Michael John & Deborah Kuhlman, H&W, Connie Louise Chapman f/k/a Connie Louise Kuhlman Weyrich & Alan Chapman, W&H & Patty Vavra to Avery R Blahauvietz – Lot 9, Blk 7, Litty’s 1st Addn, City of David City $100,000.
Michael John & Deborah Kuhlman, H&W, Connie Louise Chapman f/k/a Connie Louise Kuhlman Weyrich & Alan Chapman, W&H, Jeffrey Quimby & Cindy Lou Quimby f/k/a Cindy Lou Vavra Fisher, H&W, to Avery R Blahauvietz – Lot 9, Blk 7, Litty’s 1st Addn, City of David City (Tax Exempt).
Ronald G & Majorie A Slegl, married, to Brian Michael Hurst, sgl – Lots 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 & 11, Blk 8, Village of Bruno $5,000.
Philip A & Cynthia L Farber, H&W, to Village of Brainard – Part of Lots 22, 23 & 24, Blk 3, Original Town of Brainard; Part of Lot 22, Original Town of Brainard & Part of Lot 23, Blk 3, Original Village of Brainard (Tax Exempt).
Lyle B & Julie L Liska, married, to Gerald Dobesh, sgl – Part of Lot 12, Blk 9, Original Town of Ulysses $95,000.
Joan & Scott Leu, married, Donna Zima, sgl & Margaret E Zima a/k/a Margaret Zima, sgl, to Yvonne M Cyza, sgl – Part of Lots 4 & 1, Blk 3, Miles 4th Addn, City of David City $115,000.
John D & Pam A Proskovec, married, to Christopher J Polacek, sgl – Lot 6, Blk 1, Hilger Addn, City of David City $215,000.
Nick & Chelsea Sypal, married, to Austin & Jamie Lynn Spellman, married – NE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 5-14-3E $180,000.
Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services
