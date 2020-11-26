 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Property transfers - Nov. 26
View Comments
PROPERTY TRANSFERS

Property transfers - Nov. 26

{{featured_button_text}}

Butler County

Sue & Leonard Vidlak, married, Betty & Gary Hruska, married, Patricia & Todd Gill, married, Craig & Kristin Vanis, married, Jessica & Jeff Brau, married, Jennifer Vanis, sgl, Jason & Katie Vanis, married & Rose M Vanis, sgl, to Jessica Ann Dawkins, sgl & Smith Valley Land & Cattle Inc – NW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 5-16-3E $162,000.

Angela D Miller f/k/a Angela D Blum to Angela D Miller – Lot 15, Blk 7, Original Town of Octavia (Tax Exempt).

Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ice storm: Lessons learned
News

Ice storm: Lessons learned

On Monday, November 9, 2020, around 11:00 PM, an ice storm in Butler County took out power to several communities, including David City. Elect…

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: David City High Graduation Parade 2020

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News