Property transfers - Nov. 26

Butler County
Sue & Leonard Vidlak, married, Betty & Gary Hruska, married, Patricia & Todd Gill, married, Craig & Kristin Vanis, married, Jessica & Jeff Brau, married, Jennifer Vanis, sgl, Jason & Katie Vanis, married & Rose M Vanis, sgl, to Jessica Ann Dawkins, sgl & Smith Valley Land & Cattle Inc – NW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 5-16-3E $162,000.
Angela D Miller f/k/a Angela D Blum to Angela D Miller – Lot 15, Blk 7, Original Town of Octavia (Tax Exempt).
Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!