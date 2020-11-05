Property transfers - Nov. 5

Butler County
Susan L Jarecki, sgl, to Steven & Michelle Wetjen, H&W – Lot 2, Shyla Estates, Part of Gov Lots 1 & 2, N12 SE1/4 Sec 6 & Part of Lots 3 & 4, Sec 5-16-1E $10,000.
Elizabeth J Betzen a/k/a Betty J Betzen, sgl, to Jessica J Miller & Kevin J Betzen, sister & brother – S1/2 SW1/4 Sec 34-15-3E (Tax Exempt).
Shirley A Scholz a/k/a Shirley Ann Scholz, sgl, to Clint & Jill Ratkovec, married – W1/2 SW1/4 Sec 12-14-4E $15,000.
Laura Krebsbach, sgl, to Dennis Allen & Sara Sue Boe, H&W – Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6, Blk 9, Original Town of Ulysses, S1/2 NE1/4 Sec 28-13-2E $60,000.
Frank Peltz Jr, sgl, to Linwood Rural Fore District – SW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 36-17-4E $8,000.
Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services
