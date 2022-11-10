PROPERTY TRANSFERS - November 10

Butler County

Hackendahl, Greg J. & Hackendahl, Gail L., to Hackendahl, Troy G. & Hackendahl, Keri L. - 02-16-01 Lot 39, Brandenburgh Lakes; Pt E 1/2, Section 2, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Ryba, Timothy A. & Ryba, Myrna K., H&W, to Ryba, Timothy A. & Ryba, Myrna K., H&W - 07-16-01 The South 6 Feet of Lot 6, Ryba Lake Subdivision; Pt Government Lots 3 & 4, Pt NE 1/4, Section 7, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska, 07-16-01 Lot 7, Ryba Lake Subdivision; Part Government Lots 3 & 4, Pt NE 1/4, Section 7, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Johnson, Karen & Johnson, Michael, MC, Conn, Linda & Conn, Richard L., MC, Shorney, Don & Shorney, Pamela, MC, to Worm, Derek J. & Worm, Megan M., MC - Lots 5 & 8, Block 3; Will Thorpe & Perkins Addition to David City $185,000

Waldo, Patricia Bell & Waldo, Max, W&H, to Bell, Zane C., Co-Trustee, Mclean, Robert A., Co-Trustee, Bell, David M. Grantor Trust - 19-16-02 PT E 1/2; Section 19, Township 16 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska, Lying & Being North & East of The Row of The L. & N. W. R.R. As Laid Out Across Said Section $328,000

Yindrick, Donald C. & Yindrick, Claudia M., H&W, to Yindrick, Todd - 22-15-03 W 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 22, Township 15 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Robeson, Randall Z. to Robeson, Randall Z., Trustee, Robeson, Randall Z. Trust - Lot 4, Block 2; Novak Dufek Addition to Village of Brainard, Butler County, Nebraska & Vacated Portions of Benton Street, Jackson Street & Garfield Street & Abandoned Railroad Right-Of-Way North of Jefferson Street, 08-14-04 PT SE 1/4; Section 8, Township 14 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Hein, Bryan C. & Hein, Jennifer, MC, to Kean, Andrew & Kean, Rachael, MC - 08-15-03 The South 535 Feet of The East 425 Feet of the SE 1/4; Section 8, Township 15 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska $349,000

Helgoth, William T. & Helgoth, Diane M., H&W, to Helgoth, Clint W. & Helgoth, Amanda J., H&W - 26-14-02 NE 1/4 & N 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 26, Township 14 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska, Except & Excluding the Railroad Right-of-Way $487,500

Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services