PROPERTY TRANSFERS - November 17

Butler County
Hilger, Matthew R. & Hilger, Nissa K., H&W, Hilger, Robert B. & Hilger, Susan J., H&W, to Ag Processing Inc. - 24-15-02 PT NW 1/4 NE 1/4; Section 24, Township 15 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska $70,000
Vavrina Acres, LLC to Ag Processing Inc. - 12-15-02 PT W 1/2 SE 1/4 & NE 1/4 SW 1/4; Section 12, Township 15 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska $56,000
Schmid, Dick A. & Schmid, Janice A., MC, to Ag Processing Inc. - 24-15-02 PT E 1/2 NW 1/4; Section 24, Township 15 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska $75,750
Bassette, Mary Beth & Bassette, Howard Jr., MC, to Ag Processing Inc. - 12-15-02 PT W 1/2 SE 1/4 & NE 1/4 SW 1/4; Section 12, Township 15 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska $379,950
Bomar, Gail M. & Bomar, Melvin, W&H, Truksa, Jeri L. & Truksa, Danel D., W&H, Ingram, Theresa A. & Ingram, Mark, W&H, Janicek, Gary M. & Janicek, Connie J., H&W, Janicek, Greg L., Sgl., to Motes, Kyle E., Sgl., & Macholan, Megan E., Sgl. - 08-16-01 PT W 1/2 SW 1/4; Section 8, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska $233,000
Marquis, Wendy M. & Marquis, Myron, to Motes, Kyle E., Sgl., & Macholan, Megan E., Sgl. - 08-16-01 PT W 1/2 SW 1/4; Section 8, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)
Thorson, Joyce A. & Thorson, Allan M., to Motes, Kyle E., Sgl., & Macholan, Megan E., Sgl. - 08-16-01 PT W 1/2 SW 1/4; Section 8, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)
Harris, Janet R. & Harris, Charles M., Newsom, Delmar & Newsom, Sylvia, Newsom, Carol R., Sgl., to Ag Processing Inc. - 13-15-02 PT NE 1/4; Section 13, Township 15 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska $2,875,500
Andrus, Melissa & Andrus, Jason, W&H, to Henggeler, Justin, Henggeler, Adam - 06-16-01 Lots 33 & 34, Gans Lake Subdivision of Government Lot 3 & Accretion to Government Lots 3 & 4; Section 6, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska $74,000
Van Diest, Shane R. & Van Diest, April D., H&W, to Soukup, Antonia M., & Jones, Robert W. - 07-16-01 The West 80 Feet of Lot 18; Clear Lake 2nd Subdivision, Pt SW 1/4 SW 1/4, Section 7, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska $379,900
Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services