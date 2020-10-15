 Skip to main content
Property transfers - Oct. 15
PROPERTY TRANSFERS

Property transfers - Oct. 15

Butler County

T Novak Construction Inc to Jerry L Oborny & Rebecca S Oborny a/k/a Rebecca Oborny, married – Lot 2 & Part of Lot 3, Blk 6, David City Land & Lot Co’s Addn, City of David City $140,000.

Mary Ann Schmidt, sgl, to Richard J Schmidt – Gov Lot 4, Sec 6-16-1E (Tax Exempt).

Keith & Mikayla Romshek, married, to Karlie Olson a/k/a Karlie J Olson, sgl – Lots 11 & 12, Blk 15, Original Town, now Village of Rising City $90,000.

Thomas B Terrell, sgl, to Eduardo A Gomez – Part of Lots 4 & 5, Blk 5, David City Land & Lot Co’s Addn, City of David City $136,000.

Joan Volker n/k/a Joan Smith, sgl, to Jason & Gayle A Harkrader, H&W – Lot 6, Blk 4, Litty’s 2nd Addn, City of David City $190,000.

Kyle Buckingham, sgl, to Emigdio D & Cindy S Castillo, H&W – Lots 9 & 12, Blk 42, Original Town of David City $145,000.

Merrin Matchett & Denyse McDonald, married, to Mitchell D Napier, sgl – Lots 10, 11, 14 & 15, Blk 11, Original Town of Bellwood $18,000.

Rosemary E Dannelly, unmarried, to Timmy L & Nancy J Olcott, H&W – Parts of NE1/4 NW1/4 Sec 8-16-1E (Tax Exempt).

Gladys A Shultz to Paul Albracht, sgl & Serena Luebe, sgl – Lot 5 & Part of Lot 4, Blk 2, Land & Lot Addn, City of David City $170,000.

Jeffrey T & Kathleen S Martens, H&W, to Tamara R Langer – Lots 3 & 4, Blk 4, Original Town of Rising City (Tax Exempt).

Daniel F Adamy, sgl, to Randal L & Mary K Kaiser, H&W – Part of Lot 6, Blk 6, Miles 5th Addn, City of David City (No dollar amount listed).

Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services

