Property transfers - Oct. 22
PROPERTY TRANSFERS

Property transfers - Oct. 22

Butler County

Merrin Matchett & Denyse McDonald, H&W, to Alcibiades Guerrero Torres – Lots 1, 4 & 5, Blk 17, Original Town of Bellwood $68,000.

James A & Linda Ostry, H&W, to Hannah Jones – Lot 5, Blk 3, Miles 5th Addn, City of David City $61,000.

Kenneth T Stara, sgl, to Derek J & Megan M Worm, H&W – NE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 19-14-3E $26,000.

Jeanette R Schmid, sgl, to Mark & Kimberly Schmit, married – Lot 2 & Part of Lot 3, Blk 3, Original Town of David City $120,000.

S&R Rentals LLC to Matthew Prochaska, sgl – Part of Outlot Q, Subdiv of Blk 13, 14 & 15, Outlots Q, R, S & T, Town of Dwight $35,000.

Logan L Farley, sgl, to Edwin J Portillo & Maria Rosa Delgado, H&W – Lot 5 & Part of Lot 6, Blk 1, Hall’s Addn, City of David City & W1/2 SW1/4 Sec 19-15-3E $148,000.

Lyle B & Julie L Liska, married, to Corey M & Holly L Stull, married – Blk 12, Original Town of Ulysses & Part of NE1/4 Sec 28-13-2E $40,000.

Charles J & Patricia M Oborny, married, to T Novak Construction Inc – Lot 1, Blk 4, Miles 3rd Addn, City of David City $40,000.

Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services

