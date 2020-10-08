 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Property transfers - Oct. 8
View Comments
PROPERTY TRANSFERS

Property transfers - Oct. 8

{{featured_button_text}}

Butler County

Weedy Creek Sales & Rentals LLC to Gerald Dobesh, sgl – SE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 28-13-2E; SE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 28-13-2E; E1/2 Sec 28-13-2E $110,000.

Jeffrey T & Kathleen S Martens, H&W, to Tamara R Langer – Lots 3 & 4, Blk 4, Original Town of Rising City $124,000.

Martin J & Lanell Krafka, H&W, to Sarah R & Joshua M Krafka – SE1/4 SW1/4 Sec 15-16-2E (Tax Exempt).

Terry F & Trudy L Samek, H&W, to Eric J & Jacqueline M DeWispelare, H&W – Lots 8, 9 & 12, Blk 9, Litty’s 1st Addn, City of David City $375,000.

Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Water, fuel, fish and the law
News

Water, fuel, fish and the law

The City Council of David City has decided to hold off on proceeding with funding recommendations following a water treatment plant evaluation…

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: David City High Graduation Parade 2020

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News