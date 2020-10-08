Property transfers - Oct. 8

Butler County
Weedy Creek Sales & Rentals LLC to Gerald Dobesh, sgl – SE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 28-13-2E; SE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 28-13-2E; E1/2 Sec 28-13-2E $110,000.
Jeffrey T & Kathleen S Martens, H&W, to Tamara R Langer – Lots 3 & 4, Blk 4, Original Town of Rising City $124,000.
Martin J & Lanell Krafka, H&W, to Sarah R & Joshua M Krafka – SE1/4 SW1/4 Sec 15-16-2E (Tax Exempt).
Terry F & Trudy L Samek, H&W, to Eric J & Jacqueline M DeWispelare, H&W – Lots 8, 9 & 12, Blk 9, Litty’s 1st Addn, City of David City $375,000.
Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!