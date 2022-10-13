PROPERTY TRANSFERS - October 13

Butler CountyWellman, Matthew A. & Wellman, Sarah E., MC, to Truksa Auto Body, LLC—Pt Block 8 & The S 1/2 Vacated Street Adjoining the North Line of Block 8 & E 1/2 Vacated Street Adjoining the West Line of Block 8 Except Highway #15 Right-Of Way; Mile’s 6th Addition of David City $260,000
Lot 1, Block 12; Mile’s 5th Addition to David City Chase, Melissa & Chase, Shane, W&H, to Kramar, Sally K., Trustee, Kramar, Sally K. Revocable Trust $88,000
Bomar, Gail M. & Bomar, Melvin, MC, Marquis, Wendy & Marquis, Myron, MC, Thorson, Joyce & Thorson, Allan M., MC, Truksa, Jeri & Truksa, Daniel D., MC, Ingram, Theresa & Ingram, Mark, MC, Janicek, Gary & Janicek, Connie J., MC, Janicek, Greg, Sgl. to Osantowski,
Brian, Sgl.—08-16-01 PT W 1/2 SW 1/4; Section 8, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska $810,000
Round Barn Holdings, LLC, Divis, Constance Divis & Donald, MC, Rosno, Kathryn & Rosno, Robert, MC, Bougger, Fred A/K/A Fredrick Bougger & Susan A/K/A Susan M., MC, to Robert and Amy Faulk Farms LLC—35-14-03 PT NW 1/4; Section 35, Township 14 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska $483,000
Frahm, Gerald J. & Frahm, Bonnie, MC, Mauro, Karen M., Sgl., Frahm, Marian L., Sgl., Faris, Jody M. & Faris, Kris, MC, From, Betsy M. & From, Joe, MC to Round Barn Holdings, LLC—35-14-03 PT NW 1/4; Section 35, Township 14 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)
Bougger, Jason J. & Huggenberger, Amber, MC, Bougger, Timothy L. & Bougger, Molly, MC to Bougger, Fred Aka Frederick & Bougger, Susan Aka Susan M., MC—35-14-03 PT E 1/2 NW 1/4; Section 35, Township 14 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)
Divis, Constance & Divis, Donald, MC, Rosno, Kathryn & Rosno, Robert, MC, Round Barn Holdings, LLC to Robert and Amy Faulk Farms LLC—35-14-03 PT NW 1/4; Section 35, Township 14 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska $861,460
Patel, Dharmendrakumar C. & Patel, Chhayaben, MC, to AK Rentals, LLC—Lot 2, Block 2; Schmids Addition to David City $81,000
Roth, Karen M. & Roth, Rodney L., MC, Dobesh, Kathy J., Sgl., Veskrna, Mary K., Sgl., Veskrna, Donald J. & Veskrna, Caroline E.,
MC, Veskrna, Kurtis D. & Veskrna, Breanna A., MC, Worm, Hannah K. & Worm, Ryan J., MC, to Bohuslavsky, Bruce A. & Bohuslavsky, Brenda M., MC, Bohuslavsky, Brett A. & Bohuslavsky, Sierra, MC—06-13-03 PT NW 1/4; Section 6, Township 13 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska, 06-13-03 N 1/2 SW 1/4; Section 6, Township 13 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska $1,686,927
Shorney, Don & Shorney, Pamela, MC, Johnson, Karen & Johnson, Michael, MC, Conn, Linda & Conn, Richard L., MC, to Spatz, Kenneth J. & Spatz, Margie L., MC—31-14-03 W 1/2 NE 1/4; Section 31, Township 14 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska $760,000
Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services