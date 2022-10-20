PROPERTY TRANSFERS - October 20

Butler CountySteager Storage, LLC to CTL 1994, LLC—Lots 19, 20 & 21, Block 32; Original Town of David City $60,000
R.F.H., LLC to City of David City—32-15-03 PT S 1/2 SW 1/4; Section 32, Township 15 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska $449,470
Appel, Jeffrey D. & Appel, Ginger M., MC, to Galvin, Riley & Galvin, Joseph, MC—08-16-01 PT N 1/2 NW 1/4; Section 8, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska, 08-16-01 PT NW 1/4 NW 1/4; Section 8, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska $460,000
Schmidt, Daniel R. & Schmidt, Elizabeth A., H&W, to Schmidt, Daniel R., Schmidt, Elizabeth A., H&W—23-14-02 TAX LOT 12; PT NE 1/4 NE 1/4; Section 23, Township 14 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska (1 Acre, More or Less), 23-14-02 PT NE 1/4 NE 1/4; Section 23, Township 14 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)
People are also reading…
Macholan, Angela A., Sgl., to Macholan, Eugene R., Macholan, Dean L.—28-17-04 PT E 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 28, Township 17 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)
Kansteiner, Michael J. & Kansteiner, Sarah K., H&W, to Kansteiner, Sarah K., Trustee, Kansteiner, Michael J., Trustee, Kansteiner, Sarah K. Living Trust—02-16-01 A Tract Located in Government Lots 3, 4 & 6 & The Accretion Thereto, Section 2, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Includes Access Easement), 11-16-01 Accretion to Government Lots 1 Through 4; Section 11, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Includes Access Easement) (Includes Tax Lots 5-7) (Tax Exempt)
New Limit, LLC to A.J. Oborny Rentals, LLC—Lot 5, Block 9; Miles 5th Addition To David City $300,000
Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services