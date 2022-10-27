PROPERTY TRANSFERS - October 27

Butler County
Rasmussen, Barbara H. & Rasmussen, Dan, W&H, to Rost, Tom D., Trustee, Rost Hansen Family Trust - Lot 1, Block 3; Miles 5th Addition to David City $230,000
Mulligan, Janet M. & Mulligan, Duane P., W&H, to Mulligan, Janet M. & Mulligan, Duane P. - 16-16-02 Undivided 1/2 Interest NE 1/4 Section 16, Township 16 North, Range 2 East Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)
Fisher, Clayton S. & Fisher, Marsha S., H&W, to Matulka, Christopher M. & Matulka, Jessica M., H&W - 07-16-01 Lot 23, Clear Lake 2nd Subdivision; Pt SW 1/4 SW 1/4, Section 7, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska $450,000
Martens, Jeffrey T. & Martens, Kathleen S., H&W, to Johnston, George M. & Johnston, Connie P., H&W - Lots 2 & 3, Block 46; Omaha & Republican Valley RR Addition to Rising City $135,000
Viergutz, Robert & Viergutz, Reyne A., H&W, to Viergutz, Robert & Viergutz, Reyne A., H&W - Lots 2 & 3, Block 8; Littys 1st Addition to David City (Tax Exempt)
Zavodny, Rhonda M. & Zavodny, Alan, W&H, to Viergutz, Robert & Viergutz, Reyne A., H&W - Lots 2 & 3, Block 8; Littys 1st Addition to David City $39,665
Divis, Russell L. & Divis, Bonnie, H&W, to Viergutz, Robert & Viergutz, Reyne A., H&W - Lots 2 & 3, Block 8; Littys 1st Addition to David City $39,665
Kubik, Richard J. & Kubik, Mary Ann, H&W, to Rezac, Barbara & Kubik, James - 33-15-04 W 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 33, Township 15 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)
Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services