Property transfers

PROPERTY TRANSFERS - October 6

Butler County

Lukert, Nicolas & Lukert, Kylie, MC, to Owens, Donald V., Sgl. – Lots 7,8,9 and 10, Block 6, Original Town of Ulysses, Butler County, Nebraska $125,000

Goedeken, Daniel & Goedeken, Pamela to Goedeken, Daniel & Goedeken, Pamela, H&W - 06-16-01 Lot 21, Riverview Lake Subdivision & The Accretion to The Platte River, A Part of Government Lot 4 & Accretion Thereto & A Part of The West 64 Feet of Government Lot 3 & Accretion Thereto; Section 6, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Goedeken, Loren & Goedeken, Michelle, H&W, to Goedeken, Loren & Goedeken, Michelle, H&W - 06-16-01 Lot 21, Riverview Lake Subdivision & The Accretion to The Platte River, A Part of Government Lot 4 & Accretion Thereto & A Part of The West 64 Feet of Government Lot 3 & Accretion Thereto; Section 6, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Lidolph, Kaye R., MP, to Lidolph, Kaye, Trustee, Lidolph, Kaye Revocable Trust - 31-16-02 S 1/2 SW 1/4; Section 31, Township 16 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska, 36-16-01 SE 1/4 NE 1/4 & E 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 36, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Wellman, Alvin R. & Wellman, Elizabeth A., H&W, to Wellman, Kenneth E. & Wellman, Angela, H&W - 34-16-02 PT NW 1/4 SW 1/4; Section 34, Township 16 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Stara, Albin L. & Stara, Norma F., H&W, to Schmid, Aloha M. & Schmid, Tom,W&H, Andrews, Bonnie J. & Andrews, Norman, W&H - Lot 1 In Block 2, Green Acres Addition of David City (DNS)

Healy, Susan R. Healy & Robert M., MC, Faltys, Debra K. & Faltys, David J., MC, Zima, Scott G. & Zima, Jodi, MC, to Healy, Brian R., Sgl. - 28-17-04 W 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 28, Township 17 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska $600,000.00

