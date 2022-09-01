 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Property transfers

PROPERTY TRANSFERS - September 1

Columbus Credit Services

Butler County

Orozco, Wilfredo Aka Orozco, Clemente & Marroquin, Vilma G. Aka Marroquin Ortega, MC, to Ortega, Mauricio & Escobar, Teresa, H&W - Lots 9 & 12, Block 4; Littys 1st Addition to David City $54,000

Kastl, Theodore L. to Kastl, Theodore J., Kastl, Jaymes M.,Kastl, Paul W. - 25-15-04 W 1/2 SW 1/4 & SW 1/4 NW 1/4; Section 25, Township 15 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Cooker, Mike, Sgl., to Wright, Gary E. - Lot 1; Carol Annes Corner 1st Addition to Village of Dwight $286,000

Hlavac, Lori A. & Hlavac, Kevin, MC, Kovar, Victoria S. & Kovar, Doug, MC, Armstrong, Jean M., Sgl., Armstrong, Michael L. & Armstrong, Kathy, MC, Armstrong, Thomas J., Sgl., Armstrong, Lawrence D., Sgl. to Morbach, Joseph, Sgl. - E 1/2 Of Lot 5, Block 6; Miles 1st Addition To David City $184,000

Dewispelare, Michael G. & Dewispelare, Betty A., H&W, Dewispelare, Wilma M., Sgl., to Dewispelare, Troy W., Sgl. - 22-16-03 PT E 1/2 SW 1/4; Section 22, Township 16 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services

