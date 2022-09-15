PROPERTY TRANSFERS - September 15

Butler County

American Legion Rejda Post No. 273, F/K/A American Legion Post 273, to American Legion Rejda Post No. 273 - The West 94 2/3 Feet of Lots 13, 14, 15, 16 And Lot 17, Block 2 Original Town of Brainard (Tax Exempt)

H-KO Farms, LLC to Leffers, Brian D. & Leffers, Angela D., H&W - 17-15-01 PT SW 1/4; Section 17, Township 15 N, Range 1 E, Butler County, NE (1.54 Acres, More or Less, including 0.26 Acres Used for Road Purposes) $248,000

Pokorny, Victor J. & Pokorny, Jill J., H&W, to Aschoff, James P. & Aschoff, Lisa G., H&W - 10-15-03 PT NW 1/4; Sec 10, Township 15 N, Range 3 E, Butler County, NE $241,360

Ostry, James A. & Ostry, Linda, H&W, to Rodriguez, Juan J. & Rodriguez Sobota, Breanna M., H&W - Lots 1, 4, 5 & W 1/2 of Lots 8, 9 & 12, Block 36; Bells 1st Addition to Bellwood $57,400

Gerhold Inc. to Bow String Association - 13-16-01 PT NE 1/4 NE 1/4; Section 13, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska $1,000

Zegers, Robert J. & Zegers, Deanna L., H&W, Franklin, Kimberly & Franklin, Jay, W&H, Zegers, Jeannette, Sgl., to Dewispelare, Troy W., Sgl. -22-16-03 PT W 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 22, Township 16 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska $12,300

Schwartz, Eloise, PR, Novacek, Donald P. Estate to Buresh, Anton - Lot 6, Blk 11; Subdiv Entitled Blks 10, 11 & Outlots G,H,I,J,K,L,M,N,O,P To Village of Dwight $26,000

Frahm, Gerald J. & Frahm, Bonnie M., H&W, Mauro, Karen M., Sgl., Frahm, Marian L., Sgl., Faris, Jody M. & Faris, Kris, W&H, From, Betsy M. & From, Joseph B., W&H, to Round Barn Holdings, LLC - 33-14-04 E 1/2 NW 1/4; Section 33, Township 14 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska, 33-14-04 W 1/2 NW 1/4; Section 33, Township 14 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska, Less Trail, 34-15-02 West 3/4 of the W 1/2 NE 1/4 NW 1/4 & W 1/2 NW 1/4; Section 34, Township 15 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Woita, Kelli M., f/k/a Luebbert & Woita, Dustin, W&H, to Hoeft, Broderick S., Sgl. - Lot 5, Block 5; Litty’s 1st Addition to David City $150,500

