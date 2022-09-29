 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
Property transfers

PROPERTY TRANSFERS - September 29

  • 0
Columbus Credit Services

Butler County

Rezac, Kenneth R. & Rezac, Peggy L. to Rezac, Kenneth R., Trustee, Rezac, Peggy L., Trustee, Rezac, Kenneth R. & Peggy L. Revocable Trust - 23-15-03 E 1/2 SW 1/4, SW 1/4 SW 1/4 & SW 1/4 SE 1/4; Section 23, Township 15 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Alexander-Proskovec, L.L.C. to Ostry, Michael J. & Ostry, Karen J., H&W - 10-15-04 (2 Parcels) PT Out Lot A; Section 10, Township 15 North, Range 4 East, Butler County Nebraska $75,000

Alexander-Proskovec, L.L.C. to Yindrick, Jamie A., Co-Trustee, Yindrick, Catherine J., Co-Trustee, Yindrick, Jamie & Cathy Family Trust - 07-15-04 PT SW 1/4 SW 1/4; Section 7, Township 15 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska $200,000

K. Perry Brothers Partnership to Miller, Jeremiah, Sgl. - Lots 2 & 3, Block 5; Original Town of Rising City $190,000

People are also reading…

Bronson, Logan & Bronson, Jennifer, H&W, to Kenwood, Crystal & Kenwood, Brian, W&H - 13-16-01 Lot 17, Bow String Lake 2nd Addition, PT NE 1/4, Section 13, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska $58,000

White, Diane & White, Doug, MC, Timoney, Janet, Sgl., to Prochaska, Alissa L. & Prochaska, Nathan J., MC - North 85 Feet of Lot 2, Block 4; Miles 2nd Addition To David City $100,000

Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

County board approves budget

County board approves budget

Butler County is seeing a 10% increase in its 2022-2023 fiscal year budget due to a variety of factors, according to Clerk Stephanie Laska.

BVCA in need of volunteers

BVCA in need of volunteers

Blue Valley Community Action (BVCA) is currently looking for volunteers to prepare for the upcoming holiday season.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News