PROPERTY TRANSFERS - September 29

Butler County
Rezac, Kenneth R. & Rezac, Peggy L. to Rezac, Kenneth R., Trustee, Rezac, Peggy L., Trustee, Rezac, Kenneth R. & Peggy L. Revocable Trust - 23-15-03 E 1/2 SW 1/4, SW 1/4 SW 1/4 & SW 1/4 SE 1/4; Section 23, Township 15 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)
Alexander-Proskovec, L.L.C. to Ostry, Michael J. & Ostry, Karen J., H&W - 10-15-04 (2 Parcels) PT Out Lot A; Section 10, Township 15 North, Range 4 East, Butler County Nebraska $75,000
Alexander-Proskovec, L.L.C. to Yindrick, Jamie A., Co-Trustee, Yindrick, Catherine J., Co-Trustee, Yindrick, Jamie & Cathy Family Trust - 07-15-04 PT SW 1/4 SW 1/4; Section 7, Township 15 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska $200,000
K. Perry Brothers Partnership to Miller, Jeremiah, Sgl. - Lots 2 & 3, Block 5; Original Town of Rising City $190,000
Bronson, Logan & Bronson, Jennifer, H&W, to Kenwood, Crystal & Kenwood, Brian, W&H - 13-16-01 Lot 17, Bow String Lake 2nd Addition, PT NE 1/4, Section 13, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska $58,000
White, Diane & White, Doug, MC, Timoney, Janet, Sgl., to Prochaska, Alissa L. & Prochaska, Nathan J., MC - North 85 Feet of Lot 2, Block 4; Miles 2nd Addition To David City $100,000
Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services