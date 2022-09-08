 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Property transfers

PROPERTY TRANSFERS - September 8

Columbus Credit Services

Butler County

Desrosiers, Audrey, Sgl., & Mertens Adrichak, Mark, Sgl., to Rasmussen, Roy II & Rasmussen, Ashley, H&W - Lots 4, 5 & 6, Block 3; Original Town of Ulysses $5,500

W 1/2 of the North 100 Feet of Lot 1, Block 2; Garlows Addition to David City Keck, Robert C. & Keck, Aletha D., H&W, to Fletcher, Martha $100,000

Glock, Donald P. & Glock, Dolores J., MC, Glock, Tracy V. & Glock, Linda M., MC, Glock, Gordon L. & Glock, Jolene, MC, to Crook, Daryl K. & Crook, Dena M., MC - 09-14-02 PT SW 1/4 NW 1/4, PT N 1/2 SW 1/4 & PT SE 1/4; Section 9, Township 14 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska $114,850

Snitily, Daniel & Snitily, Sheila, MC, to Johnson, Kristin, Sgl. - Lots 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9, Block 2; Original Town of Abie $208,000

Potter, Rose M. & Potter, Dwaine A., MC, Osmera, Nancy K. & Osmera, John L., MC, to Behne, Aaron, Sgl. - Lot 6, E 1/2 Block 8; Ashald’s Subdivision to Brainard $220,000

Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services

