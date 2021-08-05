Proposed County budget $85k over limit: Supervisors may need levy increase

Even after making some big cuts, Butler County’s proposed budget is $85,000 over the limit set by Nebraska law.
The 2021-2022 budget is bigger than the 2020-2021 budget. A lot of the increase is due to pay raises that the board approved for elected officials at its June 21 meeting.
The county will likely be forced to increase its levy, which was set at .176193 for the 2020-2021 fiscal year.
"Right now, without the $85,000 out, the levy sits at .187195," Butler County Clerk Stephanie Laska said during the June 21 meeting. "Once you cut the $85,000...it'll take it down to .183689."
However, the levies Laska threw out are based on a guess of what the county's assessed property values, or total valuation, will be. The 2021-2022 valuations have not been released yet. Butler County Assessor Vickie Donoghue will know more later this month, but until then the board can only estimate.
If the valuations decrease -- which was the case last year -- the county will need to cut its budget even further.
The board's budget subcommittee has already cut $225,000 from the highway department’s requested budget, $40,000 from the sheriff department’s requested budget and $100,000 from the emergency manager's requested budget.
District 2 Supervisor Tony Krafka said the county usually looks at the budgets for the sheriff and highway departments when it needs to make cuts, but after a lengthy discussion during the board's Aug. 2 meeting, it sounds like the board will be taking a closer look at the non-salary portion of every county department's budget to see where else cuts could be made.
Meanwhile, District 3 Supervisor Scot Bauer and District 6 Supervisor Ryan Svoboda suggested doing what the board has done before to absorb higher spending and prevent big tax increases -- take money out of the county's inheritance fund.
When someone passes away, those who inherit their Butler County estate pay inheritance tax on the value of the money or property they receive. That money goes into the inheritance fund.
But Krafka cautioned the board against treating the inheritance fund as a solution.
"My opinion is that we need to become less reliant on the inheritance tax, not more reliant," Krafka said.
Earlier in the year, the Nebraska legislature looked at a bill to reduce the amount of inheritance tax collected by its counties. Nothing came of the bill, but Krafka indicated his concern that it may not be the legislature's last attempt to reduce or abolish the inheritance tax collected by counties.
However, becoming less reliant on the inheritance fund will require either big tax increases or big budget cuts.
In the end, board members agreed to take a closer look at the proposed budgets for the various county departments and planned to revisit the budget at its next meeting on Aug. 16.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.