Proposed County budget $85k over limit: Supervisors may need levy increase

District 2 Supervisor Tony Krafka said the county usually looks at the budgets for the sheriff and highway departments when it needs to make cuts, but after a lengthy discussion during the board's Aug. 2 meeting, it sounds like the board will be taking a closer look at the non-salary portion of every county department's budget to see where else cuts could be made.

Meanwhile, District 3 Supervisor Scot Bauer and District 6 Supervisor Ryan Svoboda suggested doing what the board has done before to absorb higher spending and prevent big tax increases -- take money out of the county's inheritance fund.

When someone passes away, those who inherit their Butler County estate pay inheritance tax on the value of the money or property they receive. That money goes into the inheritance fund.

But Krafka cautioned the board against treating the inheritance fund as a solution.

"My opinion is that we need to become less reliant on the inheritance tax, not more reliant," Krafka said.