Public comments gathered for hotel feasibility study

Coming out of the meeting, it was clear that David City doesn't so much need a hotel for event space as it needs enough rooms and more long-term stay options.

Mandi Topil, representing both the Butler County Ag Society and BPPD at the meeting, said certain traveling shows cannot participate at the Butler County Fair because of the need for overnight accommodations.

Several people shared similar perspectives and said that a new hotel would attract more people to David City, whether it’s for Ag Society or local recreational programs.

Others expressed a need for long-term housing for health care professionals.

"Right now, we’ve got two medical students staying at the local motel,” BCHCC CEO Don Naiberk said at the meeting.

Naiberk said medical students spend three-month stints with the hospital and there are between four or six of them each year. Usually, he said, they stay at the hospital, but COVID-19 has made that impossible.

Naiberk said BCHCC has also hosted numerous consultants over the last seven years, all of whom have needed a place to stay. They have stayed in either Lincoln or Columbus, he added.

“I think those folks would definitely stay in David City,” Naiberk said.