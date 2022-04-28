National Public Health Week was April 4-10. This year’s theme was “Public Health is Where You Are.” This theme highlights the fact that health is a part of every person in every community. Everyone can make a difference in how to be healthier, not just as individuals, but also as a community.

The CDC Foundation defines public health as “The science of protecting and improving the health of people and their communities.” Four Corners Health Department has a mission “To promote health, prevent disease and protect the environment, improving the health of the Four Corners Community.” Our vision is “A healthy, safe, and connected Four Corners Community- everyone, everywhere, every day.” We strive to share this message with our District and to encourage others to engage in wellness, especially through connecting with others in the community.

Every day, each of us faces choices in our lives that can impact our health. Do I wear a seatbelt today, or skip it? Do I ignore my doctor’s advice, or take it? Do I fill half of my plate with vegetables or with a 16 oz. steak? Am I allowing myself to take some time off, or am I pushing myself too hard? Some choices are more work, and some more fun than others; we need to recognize those things that work to support the health of our body and mind. Even if we are living with a chronic health condition, we can make good choices that can contribute to our wellbeing. Public health is here to give people the information they need to make healthy choices.

While public health helps the individual learn about healthy choices, that is not all it is. Public health is also about reaching out to community through various media and outreach programs such as bulletin boards, newspaper articles, health fairs, prevention programs, and more. The public in “public health” is you. While you may not realize it, public health is all around our community.

Make the most of the public health opportunities surrounding you to take steps towards a heathier lifestyle. Health is important every day, not just when you don’t feel well. Take some time to go to a local health fair, attend a presentation, or even read a press release such as this one.

Four Corners has many active projects, and we are always looking for community involvement. There are upcoming focus groups and online surveys where you can share your input, a listing of presentations to be given, and other events you can take part in! To stay up to date on what we are doing and how you can be involved, check out the events page on our website found here: https://fourcorners.ne.gov/community-ed-training/upcoming-events-workshops/

For questions or to learn more, call Four Corners at 402-362-2621 or 877-337-3573. You can also email us at info@fourcorners.ne.gov.

