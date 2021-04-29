Purple Park project moves forward, Crouch stops by fundraiser

More than 100 people showed up for a fundraiser at the Jaycee/Purple Park in David City on Friday, April 23.
The event was meant to take place a year ago to kick off the Friends of David City fundraiser to renovate the park, but it was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Friends of David City President Deb Dinkelman said people may know the park at 1255 N. Ninth St. in David City as either Jaycee Park — for the family that helped build it — or Purple Park — thanks to the color of most of the equipment.
The goal of the park renovation project is to improve the playground's safety and accessibility, while also installing some equipment for toddlers and younger children.
Previously, only one piece of freestanding equipment was accessible to toddlers. Some swings for younger kids have already been installed, with more additions to come.
A February press release from the Friends of David City said the group hoped to finish fundraising by summer, allowing construction and repairs to wrap up in the fall.
So far, Friends of David City has raised $40,250 of its $66,000 goal to pay for the park project. Volunteers at the Friday event were accepting free will donations while handing out free food.
In the background, kids played on the existing playground and visitors stood in line to meet former Husker football player, 2001 Heisman Trophy winner Eric Crouch.
Crouch owns Crouch Recreation, the playground equipment company working with Friends of David City on the park project.
"They reached out to us," Crouch said. "It's been going on for a couple years."
Before that, Crouch Recreation already had an established relationship with the City of David City. Crouch said his company was responsible for selling the existing equipment at the park.
"And this is equipment that we've helped them … maintain over the years, so they'll call if something breaks and get a replacement part from us," Crouch said.
Crouch said the park won't be undergoing a complete overhaul — rather, a major update.
"They wanted to add more equipment. They wanted to change the surfacing from sand to rubber mulch, that's an upgrade. They want to make the park bigger, make it safer," Crouch said.
Crouch Recreation and the Friends of David City went back and forth on the park's design plan for several months before arriving at a final layout and price. Since then, Friends of David City has focused on fundraising.
"They still haven't ordered everything. There's quite a bit of work that still needs to be done, so they're getting close with their fundraising," Crouch said.
Donations and grants account for some of the money raised so far. A portion of it also includes proceeds from Friends of David City events, such as the Music in Park events which began in 2020 and will take place throughout the year, starting this month and going through October.
Friends of David City member Lisa Stallbaum said she and some of the other members helped the Jaycee family establish the park many years ago. For that reason, Stallbaum said it has been particularly exciting to help breathe new life into the park.
While the Friends of David City group has been spearheading the park project, they've kept the City of David City in the loop as things progress.
City Administrator and Friends of David City member Clayton Keller was at Friday's event and said the City is excited to see the project moving forward.