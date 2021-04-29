Purple Park project moves forward, Crouch stops by fundraiser

Crouch Recreation and the Friends of David City went back and forth on the park's design plan for several months before arriving at a final layout and price. Since then, Friends of David City has focused on fundraising.

"They still haven't ordered everything. There's quite a bit of work that still needs to be done, so they're getting close with their fundraising," Crouch said.

Donations and grants account for some of the money raised so far. A portion of it also includes proceeds from Friends of David City events, such as the Music in Park events which began in 2020 and will take place throughout the year, starting this month and going through October.

Friends of David City member Lisa Stallbaum said she and some of the other members helped the Jaycee family establish the park many years ago. For that reason, Stallbaum said it has been particularly exciting to help breathe new life into the park.

While the Friends of David City group has been spearheading the park project, they've kept the City of David City in the loop as things progress.