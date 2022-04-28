Q&A with Jessica Miller

Jessica Miller is seeking election as David City mayor. The Banner-Press recently spoke with Miller about her decision to run for mayor.

Question: Where are you from?

Answer: I was born and raised in David City. I graduated from Aquinas High School and my brothers graduated from David City High School. My husband and I have been married for almost 24 years living and raising our six children in David City.

Q: What do you do for a living?

A: Currently I am the Assistant Director/Educator at Holy Family Early Learning Center. I am a certified teacher with the state of Nebraska.

Q: What experience do you have that qualifies you to be the next mayor of David City?

A: I am currently a Ward 1 City Council representative. I have been part of the council for two years.

Being mayor is not a task that I will take lightly. I believe what makes me a good candidate for mayor is that I like to gather information and have a lot of facts before making decisions. I also feel that I am not biased and listen to both sides of the equation to find the best solutions. I listen to my gut.

Throughout my jobs, I have always been a team player, leader, and problem solver. These are qualities that I believe are necessary to help David City become a better community. I want to see results and action. I have a lot to learn and am open to learning. I do not pretend that I have all the answers.

Q: Why did you decide to run for mayor?

A: Running for mayor became a possibility when a handful of community members asked if I would consider putting my name in for the race. Hearing that our current mayor was not going to seek re-election, I figured that now was the time if I wanted to see David City keep moving forward with progress and follow through. With the persuasion of these community members, I knew that I would not be alone in this endeavor and would have ample resources at my disposal to make wise decisions and informed decisions if needed.

Q: What would be your goal as mayor?

A: My goal as mayor would be to continue where the previous mayor left off with building David City into a greater community. Seeing that the projects that are in the works don't get thrown to the wayside and David City can continue to grow and prosper.

Q: What challenges do you think David City will face in the next five to 10 years?

A: I believe that David City has all the capabilities of being a prosperous and thriving community within the next five to 10 years. The growth of the community will help local businesses and the local schools be successful way into the future. Challenges that David City faces are being landlocked and having housing for the growth of the town. Also, being competitive with wages of surrounding communities to help David City keep skilled workers.

Q: Is there anything else you want the community to know about your campaign?

A: I am pretty much a straight shooter. If something doesn't sit right with me, I make sure to make it right. My main goal is to do what is best to make sure David City keeps moving forward with progress.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

