Editor’s note: Stephanie Bell recently joined the Nebraska Extension as a 4-H youth development educator serving Butler and Colfax counties. The Banner-Press recently sat down with Bell to get to know her better and help introduce her to the community.

Question: Where are you originally from?

Answer: I'm originally from North Bend, Nebraska. I grew up on a farm northeast of there. I graduated from North Bend, did my undergrad at Nebraska Wesleyan and then did all my grad work at UNL (the University of Nebraska-Lincoln).

Q: What was that in?

A: Educational psychology, cognition, learning and development. I was a graduate assistant in the Center for Instructional Innovation, I did research and taught there. I went on and I taught at Briar Cliff (University in Sioux City, Iowa) for 15 years, I taught psychology.

Q: How did you get here?

A: We live north of Richland. My husband Adam and I, we have two boys that just finished third and fifth grade and they go to Shell Creek Elementary. Adam trucks and then farms, and we live here. I was already at Briar Cliff, so I drove twice a week for quite a few years. This position became aware to me and so I ended up here.

Q: What is your position about?

A: I serve the schools, doing education in the schools, serve the university in terms of committees there. I'm still learning a lot. County fair, obviously, is the probably the most visible part of the job. The county fair board takes care of the fair, but we're the 4-H part of that. We're working with all the different committees that make up this county. They have all been amazing and welcoming.

Q: What was the switch like from an academic setting?

A: It has been different but good. It's fun to be part of the community I live in. So I think that was the draw. I loved Briarcliff, but being part of the community that we live in has been great and giving back to the community is a lot of fun.

Q: What do you hope to do for the community?

A: I hope to meet as many people as possible. That's my first goal – meet as many people, understand how all the groups work together. I think you're seeing how many volunteers really make this county a success.

Q: Why is the Extension important for communities?

A: It is so amazing, the drive they have for the youth. Everybody wants what's best for our youth. That's the common thing, make it better for our youth. Coming from a developmental psychology background, that's the goal – provide the best outcome for our youth. So how do we do that? We're get to do the fun things here at Extension, so that's the good part.

Q: What do you hope to bring to the Extension?

A: I hope to bring my expertise area which would be college readiness, developmental progression. My skill set – I'm very outgoing. I just hope to work together with the team and add my assets and help everybody in their progress; sit back and learn for a while and then step in and help.