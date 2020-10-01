Raffle to pay for audiology equipment

The Future Generations Health Care Foundation is selling raffle tickets to raise money for equipment benefitting the audiology clinic being planned by Butler County Health Care Center.

Future Generations Health Care Foundation Executive Director Ed Meysenburg said plans for the raffle have been in the works since early spring. The Foundation has undertaken a letter campaign in lieu of its typical raffle sales, which were disrupted by COVID-19.

“We usually have it from June 15 through Sept. 15 and that includes a lot of different events through the summer that I would attend and sell tickets at. Those were pretty much all canceled this year, so that’s why we did the letter campaign,” Meysenburg said.

This is the Foundation’s fifth or sixth year doing a raffle event, Meysenburg said, so he has been contacting people who have participated in the past. So far, he said, the response has been overwhelming.

The Foundation is aiming to sell 400 tickets total. When Meysenburg spoke to The Banner-Press on Sept. 24, he said they had sold a little over 300 so far.

Tickets are available for purchase until Oct. 22. Each ticket costs $100 and people who purchase multiple tickets are eligible to win multiple prizes if their name is drawn more than once.