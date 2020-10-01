Raffle to pay for audiology equipment

The Future Generations Health Care Foundation is selling raffle tickets to raise money for equipment benefitting the audiology clinic being planned by Butler County Health Care Center.
Future Generations Health Care Foundation Executive Director Ed Meysenburg said plans for the raffle have been in the works since early spring. The Foundation has undertaken a letter campaign in lieu of its typical raffle sales, which were disrupted by COVID-19.
“We usually have it from June 15 through Sept. 15 and that includes a lot of different events through the summer that I would attend and sell tickets at. Those were pretty much all canceled this year, so that’s why we did the letter campaign,” Meysenburg said.
This is the Foundation’s fifth or sixth year doing a raffle event, Meysenburg said, so he has been contacting people who have participated in the past. So far, he said, the response has been overwhelming.
The Foundation is aiming to sell 400 tickets total. When Meysenburg spoke to The Banner-Press on Sept. 24, he said they had sold a little over 300 so far.
Tickets are available for purchase until Oct. 22. Each ticket costs $100 and people who purchase multiple tickets are eligible to win multiple prizes if their name is drawn more than once.
There will be seven winners. The grand prize winner can choose among a John Deere XUV590M Crossover Utility Vehicle, a $9,000 cash prize, $10,000 in spread-the-wealth bucks or five 1-ounce gold eagle coins and five 1/10-ounce gold eagle coins.
There will also be two $1,000 winners, two $500 winners and two $250 winners.
The winners of the raffle will be announced Oct. 22 during halftime at the football game between David City High School and Oakland-Craig High School. Participants do not need to be present to win.
The raffle money will be used to purchase three pieces of audiology equipment for the audiology clinic that the Butler County Health Care Center is planning to build near the Witter Family Medicine building in David City.
The equipment includes an audiometer, which is used to measure hearing ability; an Audioscan Verifit2, used to determine the performance of hearing aids; and a Tympanomenter to test eardrum and middle ear condition and movement.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
