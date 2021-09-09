Rains may delay Linwood drainage issue work

Damage done in other parts of Butler County by recent rains will likely push back the start date of work intended to address water drainage issues in the Linwood area.

Linwood Village Board Chairwoman Deb Johnson described the water drainage issues at an Aug. 2 Butler County Board of Supervisors regular meeting, where she also urged the board to take action to prevent further damage in the area.

When the area gets heavy rains, Johnson said at that meeting, the water comes down the hills south of Linwood and rushes into town, flooding the east end of Sixth Street and several properties on the east side of town along Elm Street.

"With all the rain that we have had and the ground being as wet as it is, the water will stand (while the rain is pouring) because our water table is so high," Johnson told the Banner-Press on Sept. 2.

For example, Johnson said, her backyard in Linwood was a little flooded several days ago, but the water drained away as soon as the rain slowed down.

The issue is that the water sometimes comes through town so quickly that it overwhelms the system, flooding people's yards, driveways and homes. It's particularly bad at a couple of properties near the intersection of Sixth Street and Elm Street, Johnson said.