Raises approved for Butler County elected officers

The Butler County Board of Supervisors approved contested raises for various county officers over the next four years.

In Butler County, the elected county officers include the county clerk, treasurer, assessor and clerk of district court positions, all of which will receive a 10% raise in 2023, with 5% annual raises in 2024, 2025 and 2026.

The officers will be up for election in 2022. Nebraska law gives the board until Jan. 15, 2022, to set the officers' salaries for 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026. It's something that must be done every four years as the officers' positions come up for election.

The salary changes were based on guidance released in October by the Nebraska Association of County Officials (NACO).

In 2022, the Butler County clerk, assessor, treasurer and district court clerk will each make $61,176.

Given NACO's recommendations, each of Butler County's elected officers should make at least $63,500 in 2023 and its county board members should each make at least $31,750. NACO further recommends that cost of living increases be built into all 2024, 2025 and 2026 salaries.

At a Dec. 6 board meeting, Butler County Treasurer Karey Adamy said raises for the county clerk, treasurer, assessor and district court clerk would likely increase the levy by less than .005 percentage points.

Under Nebraska law, "the salary of one full-time deputy of the various county offices shall not be less than 65% of the county officer's salary." That law applies to four Butler County employees: the deputy county clerk, deputy assessor, deputy district court clerk and the chief deputy sheriff.

The attorney and sheriff salaries are also done a little differently. Currently, the Butler County attorney and sheriff positions make 120% of the other elected officers' salary. In other words, for every $100 the elected officers make, the sheriff and attorney each make $120.

NACO recommends that full-time county attorneys make, at minimum, 160% of the officers' salary. NACO makes no salary recommendation specific to part-time county attorneys. For sheriffs who operate a jail, NACO recommends between 125 and 140%.

At the Dec. 6 meeting, District 2 Supervisor Tony Krafka disagreed with NACO's county attorney recommendation on the grounds that the Butler County attorney position is part-time, rather than full-time. He seemed in favor of keeping the position at 120%, as well as keeping the sheriff at 120%.

County Attorney Julie Reiter explained that, taking the part-time classification into account, she felt 140% was fair for the attorney salary.

District 6 Supervisor Ryan Svoboda pointed out that the county just hired a new part-time public defender for a salary of $75,000, which is more than any of the elected county officials currently make or will make in 2022, including the county attorney.

At the meeting, District 5 Supervisor Jan Sypal shared salary information she gathered from other counties.

"When I checked with several of the counties that are within our range of taxable value and population, the 2022 (officer salaries) were anywhere from $63,000 to $65,000. Some were higher," Sypal said. "...I think in 2022 we're already lower than we should be."

The board's seventh member and chairman Anthony Whitmore was on the meeting's live Zoom call and participated in some discussion, but because he was not at the meeting in person, he was unable to vote when the time came.

Sypal's first motion to set the attorney salary at 140%, the sheriff at 120% and give officers a 15% raise in 2023 failed with a tie vote -- Sypal, Svoboda and Robert Coufal for and Krafka, Scot Bauer and Dave Mach against.

"I just think it's too much, considering we gave all the employees (family) health insurance (this year)," Krafka said.

Previously, the county only covered health insurance premium costs up to the premium amount for an individual employee health/dental plan. Starting in July, the county also began covering half of any remaining premium amount for its employees.

Krafka's motion to set the attorney and sheriff salaries at 120% and give the officers a 6% raise in 2023 failed in another tie, with Krafka, Mach and Bauer voting for and Sypal, Coufal and Svoboda voting against.

A third motion, made by Sypal, did succeed, with five board members -- Sypal, Coufal, Krafka, Mach and Bauer -- voting in favor. Svoboda voted against in the hopes of brokering a deal with bigger raises.

The successful motion set the attorney salary at 130% and the sheriff's at 120% of the officers' salaries and gave the officers a 10% raise in 2023. Included in the successful motion were other stipulations that had also been part of the first two motions, such as giving the officers 5% raises each year in 2024, 2025 and 2026, awarding health insurance benefits to the surveyor and giving the board members NACO's minimum recommended salary increase of 3.8% in 2023.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.