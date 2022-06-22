Raiter says goodbye to East Butler

Spending an almost 40 years combined in education in Butler and Seward counties, Jean Raiter retired from East Butler Public Schools at the end of the school year.

Born in Topeka, Kansas, Raiter grew up in the southern suburbs of Los Angeles. Raiter said she came back to the Midwest to attend teacher’s college at Concordia. As she puts it, she came back to the area for her horse, which was stabled at her grandparents’ farm in northeastern Kansas.

“When college representatives came out to California to recruit candidates for their colleges, I was looking for one that could help me make stabling arrangements for my horse,” Raiter said.

The college recruiter knew that about her and a resident near Concordia had stables, Raiter said, and so she and her horse went to college.

She worked at the JC Penny catalog desk in Seward for five years and then taught at Stonehouse Preschool in Seward for a couple of years, before starting a long career at Bee Public School in Seward County.

She worked at the Bee school for 21 years, the last few of which she was the principal, she said.

“In 2005, the school closed and Seward Public Schools and East Butler Public Schools took on the assets and liability of the closing district, and I was absorbed into East Butler,” Raiter said.

Raiter was the elementary team lead at East Butler’s Dwight school. She retired after 17 years with East Butler.

“Since they have two-grade classrooms -- first and second, and third and fourth, and fifth and sixth -- my job was to take students from each of the teachers at a point of time in the day so that we could kind of double up and give more instruction,” she added.

East Butler Elementary Principal Shawn Biltoft noted that Raiter demonstrates what a professional educator should be.

“Mrs. Raiter's made a positive impact, her dedication for students that she has and being able to promote learning in a in a positive way. Just brings enthusiasm for the field of education,” Biltoft said.

“We enjoy Mrs. Raiter and we're going to miss her.”

Raiter said she’s always known that she would go into one of two fields – medical or education and through her position with East Butler, she was able to enjoy both. The most enjoyable part of her career has been working with the kids, she added.

“I love watching them grow and learn. It's fascinating to watch their body language, and notice when things click and their lightbulb goes on,” Raiter said. “I just love the idea of growth and learning. And so I was able to take my love for the medical field, which would be in the sciences, and apply it in education.”

Along with teaching others, Raiter said she learned quite a bit herself.

“Since it was a larger district than Bee, I got to work with many wonderful, talented educators who could help me grow and challenge me and support me as I continue to grow as an educator,” she said. “I don't think that it's just children who should learn and grow. People should learn and grow throughout their whole life, even as adults.”

Raiter and her husband, Allen, live on his family’s homeplace, located in Seward County, just a few miles south of the Butler County line. Raiter said they still enjoy some large livestock and they stable horses for someone they know.

She said during her retirement, she will be focusing on supporting her husband with his health struggles.

“That was one of the influencing factors in retiring is ongoing COVID exposure and his health becoming more fragile,” Raiter said. “But I have a number of people who need support. They need a driver for medical services, and they just need somebody to talk to, companionship. So I like being around people and plan to continue supporting and helping people in that way.”

However, that might not be the last that East Butler sees of Raiter. She said she can see herself helping out at the school district, as long as things work out of the health end.

“Depending on how the pandemic ends and depending on what the transfer diseases are in the community, I plan to keep my teaching certificate and if it lends itself well to our health situation, I could still pop in and visit the kids and maybe do some subbing and still be involved in that way as well,” she said.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

