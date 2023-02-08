While public speaking is often encouraged or required in high school, according to East Butler FCCLA Advisor Sandy Bongers, sometimes it manifests in a different way.

"The S.T.A.R. events are public speaking events. They’ve had to research, they’ve had to organize a presentation. It is an opportunity to do public speaking," Bongers said

The difference is that Students Taking Action with Recognition (S.T.A.R.) presentations are voluntary. As part of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA), 16 students from East Butler participated in a district competition with their presentations, on various topics in groups of one to three members.

"What I really like about my FCCLA members doing something like this is they may never be in the speech team here at school, they may never be in the One Act plays and have those speaking roles in public but they might do this," Bongers said.

Bongers added that doing a S.T.A.R. presentation, even just once, can improve their confidence levels immensely. According to East Butler FCCLA Vice President Katie Haney, many participate every year they're in the group, and many are in the group as long as they can be.

"I got involved in FCCLA right away as a freshman. My older sister was a part of the club all four years she was in high school and she always seemed to have a lot of fun, and learned a lot of good skills that helped her in her future," Haney said.

Haney went on to say that from her experience with the S.T.A.R. projects, they teach more than just how to read about a topic or stand and talk about it for eight minutes.

"Members are able to research and prepare a presentation over a topic of their choice. It is great practice to get up and present in front of others in a competitive setting. Some people work in groups which promotes teamwork which is a great life skill," Haney said.

East Butler FCCLA President Reid Glasshoff said the East Butler group has a slight edge on the competition because Bongers allows them time to work on their projects during school hours and even in class.

"Our members get class time in school to work on their projects. Members in the Family Consumer Sciences (FCS) class taught by Mrs. Bongers get class time during the school day," Glasshoff said.

Bongers said that this year's group was particularly excited and prepared when they got to the competition. Out of the 16 who competed at district level on Jan. 25, 13 will go to the state competition on April 2-4 in Lincoln. Some will also be going to a leadership conference with opportunities for community service and learning about Nebraska.

"We practice polishing, doing a good job presenting but when they got to the competition they just got so serious they all wanted to go to state, wanted to do their best," Bongers said. "They were all really on top of their game that day, they really stepped up to the competition and were the best people they could be while presenting."

David City Public Schools had 11 students bring home 10 medals: Valori O- Gold, Reese S- Silver, Autumn L- Gold, Ava N and KD H-Gold, Kaitlyn P and Chloe Z- Gold, Ellie B-Gold, Abby L- Gold, Jacob L- Silver

East Butler FCCLA will send 13 members to the state level competition: Addison K, Zoey P, Faye B, Nevaeh S, Leah B, Madalynn M, Lillie K, Addison B, Allen W., Jason B, Michael K, Nevayla H, Jacob P, Jonathan P, Drew W, Dylan K.