'Really, really blessed': Buresh business getting new building, expanding
'Really, really blessed': Buresh business getting new building, expanding

Scott Buresh

Scott Buresh, co-owner of Buresh Catering & Meats, makes a cut in a photo shared on the business's Facebook page in May. Buresh said he and his family are blessed for the success they've experienced over the last year.

Family-owned catering service and small-scale meat shop Buresh Catering & Meats has emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic with plans to grow.

"We are currently under construction for our new storefront and warehouse area 2 miles north of David City," Co-owner Andrew Buresh said.

Andrew's father and a co-owner of the business, Scott Buresh, said they hope to start selling out of the new store, located near the intersection of County Road 38 and Highway 15, by the end of the year. The family also plans to open a location in Columbus within the next two months.

Buresh construction

On June 21, Andrew Buresh said the foundation -- pictured above on June 25 -- was being poured for the new Buresh Catering & Meats building. The store will be located along Nebraska Highway 15 about two miles north of David City.

Scott said they weren't planning to expand until last year but the success of the meats business during the pandemic opened their eyes to the possibilities.

Buresh Catering & Meats started about seven years ago as a catering company. Scott said they added the meats components about two years ago but really doubled down on it after the pandemic started, when people began canceling events and the catering business slowed down.

“During the two and three week period when … stores were restricting people to one package of chicken or one package of beef, people were coming to our place from Kansas, Iowa, North and South Dakota and even Colorado,” Scott said.

Scott added that some of those people have become loyal customers.

Buresh Catering & Meats sign

A sign stands along Nebraska Highway 15 near the construction site and eventual home of Buresh Catering & Meats. Started about seven years ago, the business has grown to the point where Co-owner Scott Buresh and his family have decided to build a storefront closer to David City.

The store is currently located near the Buresh home, between David City and Bellwood at 3718 KL Road, where it has been since the business started about seven years ago.

"Right now we're kind of out in the boonies," Andrew said, chuckling.

On top of being closer to town, the new storefront will give them a lot more room to work with. The need for additional space was highlighted this time last year, when people began visiting the store in droves.

"We had to do traffic control at our facility for about three weeks straight, just to bring cars in around our property and storefront," Scott said. "My father was out there for four, five, six hours a day letting cars into the facility."

Buresh Catering & Meats Columbus

Buresh Catering & Meats Columbus location is in the strip mall along 33rd Avenue next to western clothing store The Fort, 3315 21st St. Scott Buresh said they hope to be open in Columbus within the next two months.

That’s when they started talking about building a storefront, Scott said. By the end of 2020, they had builders lined up and had locked in a price.

"And thank God we did lock it in when we did because costs went up 60% or better," Scott said. "I don't think we'd be doing this at today's prices."

Soon after the family decided to build the new store, Andrew pitched the idea of opening a location in Columbus.

"He's really aggressive … he's thinking all the time," Scott said. "He sees opportunities. He doesn't take them on a whim, but he said, 'Dad, I think this can work.' And I said yeah, we get a lot of people coming from Columbus, Norfolk, Madison and that area. … We feel we can fill a need there."

The Columbus location will be in the strip mall along 33rd Avenue, next to western clothing store The Fort, 3315 21st St.

Scott attributed some of Buresh's success during the pandemic to its variety of suppliers.

"We just kept buying it and selling," Scott said.

Buresh Catering & Meats current location

Since starting about seven years ago, Buresh Catering & Meats has been located near the Buresh residence in Butler County at 3817 KL Road, pictured above. Now they have plans to expand into Columbus and are building a bigger storefront closer to David City.

Scott added that his family has focused on three things throughout the pandemic.

"Trying to keep good, quality product for people, keep it at fair prices and focus on customer service," Scott said. "We just feel like we've been really, really blessed."

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

