'Really, really blessed': Buresh business getting new building, expanding

Scott added that some of those people have become loyal customers.

The store is currently located near the Buresh home, between David City and Bellwood at 3718 KL Road, where it has been since the business started about seven years ago.

"Right now we're kind of out in the boonies," Andrew said, chuckling.

On top of being closer to town, the new storefront will give them a lot more room to work with. The need for additional space was highlighted this time last year, when people began visiting the store in droves.

"We had to do traffic control at our facility for about three weeks straight, just to bring cars in around our property and storefront," Scott said. "My father was out there for four, five, six hours a day letting cars into the facility."

That’s when they started talking about building a storefront, Scott said. By the end of 2020, they had builders lined up and had locked in a price.