'Really, really blessed': Buresh business getting new building, expanding

Family-owned catering service and small-scale meat shop Buresh Catering & Meats has emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic with plans to grow.
"We are currently under construction for our new storefront and warehouse area 2 miles north of David City," Co-owner Andrew Buresh said.
Andrew's father and a co-owner of the business, Scott Buresh, said they hope to start selling out of the new store, located near the intersection of County Road 38 and Highway 15, by the end of the year. The family also plans to open a location in Columbus within the next two months.
Scott said they weren't planning to expand until last year but the success of the meats business during the pandemic opened their eyes to the possibilities.
Buresh Catering & Meats started about seven years ago as a catering company. Scott said they added the meats components about two years ago but really doubled down on it after the pandemic started, when people began canceling events and the catering business slowed down.
“During the two and three week period when … stores were restricting people to one package of chicken or one package of beef, people were coming to our place from Kansas, Iowa, North and South Dakota and even Colorado,” Scott said.
Scott added that some of those people have become loyal customers.
The store is currently located near the Buresh home, between David City and Bellwood at 3718 KL Road, where it has been since the business started about seven years ago.
"Right now we're kind of out in the boonies," Andrew said, chuckling.
On top of being closer to town, the new storefront will give them a lot more room to work with. The need for additional space was highlighted this time last year, when people began visiting the store in droves.
"We had to do traffic control at our facility for about three weeks straight, just to bring cars in around our property and storefront," Scott said. "My father was out there for four, five, six hours a day letting cars into the facility."
That’s when they started talking about building a storefront, Scott said. By the end of 2020, they had builders lined up and had locked in a price.
"And thank God we did lock it in when we did because costs went up 60% or better," Scott said. "I don't think we'd be doing this at today's prices."
Soon after the family decided to build the new store, Andrew pitched the idea of opening a location in Columbus.
"He's really aggressive … he's thinking all the time," Scott said. "He sees opportunities. He doesn't take them on a whim, but he said, 'Dad, I think this can work.' And I said yeah, we get a lot of people coming from Columbus, Norfolk, Madison and that area. … We feel we can fill a need there."
The Columbus location will be in the strip mall along 33rd Avenue, next to western clothing store The Fort, 3315 21st St.
Scott attributed some of Buresh's success during the pandemic to its variety of suppliers.
"We just kept buying it and selling," Scott said.
Scott added that his family has focused on three things throughout the pandemic.
"Trying to keep good, quality product for people, keep it at fair prices and focus on customer service," Scott said. "We just feel like we've been really, really blessed."
