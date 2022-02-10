Recent dryness culprit of grass fire

A lack of rain and snow has turned Butler County and the surrounding areas into a tinderbox.

"The humidity has been low, the winds have been blowing and it's actually pretty scary. It will take off and go with all this wind -- everything is just tinder-dry," Butler County Emergency Manager Mark Doehling said.

Doehling explained that a number of local fire departments attended to fires in the county during the last weekend in January.

"We had three fires going. Linwood had one, we had one in Rising City and Dwight was on mutual aid helping out with one in Seward County," Doehling said.

David City Volunteer Fire Department Chief Mark Sloup said David City firefighters also responded to a small ditch fire the same weekend, just south of David City right along Nebraska Highway 15.

Doehling said he doesn't know of anyone who has been injured as a result of the recent grass fires, but noted that the possibility of property damage is still nothing to scoff at.

Given how dry it has been, the fires are not necessarily surprising.

"We haven't had a significant amount of moisture. As a result, the natural vegetative matter is dry, therefore readily ignitable when a heat source is applied," Sloup said.

Doehling and Sloup said fires that start under the current conditions may be caused by any number of things.

"We've had them in years past where the trains going through between Rising City and David City lit up a grass fire -- not lately, but it has happened," Doehling said. "We've had wheel bearings go out on vehicles, like on a trailer or something, that will send sparks into the ditch."

Sloup said the grass fire south of David City was likely one of those that began with a car having mechanical issues.

"It wasn't very big. ... We had it under control within a few minutes," Sloup said.

Even so, caution is warranted. Due to the dryness, Sloup the fire departments in the area stopped granting burn permits like normal near the end of January.

"Basically, in the state of Nebraska, there is a law that we have a burn ban 24/7, 365," Doehling said. "The only way, legally, that you can burn is to go to your local fire department and get a burn permit. ... (Currently) we aren't writing burn permits except under very extenuating circumstances."

As a result, general open burning has been put on hold, including trash burning done without explicit permission from the local fire department.

"It's for the foreseeable future until we get a fair amount of moisture," Sloup said.

If residents do see a fire, they should -- as always -- call 911. Early notification and early suppression are key, Sloup said.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

