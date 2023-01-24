Redeemer preschool celebrates National Lutheran Schools week, 20th anniversary

National Lutheran Schools Week is Jan. 22-28, 2023, and Redeemer Lutheran Preschool is one of more than 1800 Lutheran Schools celebrating the opportunity we have for sharing the love of Jesus. The theme for this year’s celebration is “Making Disciples for Life.” Each day will highlight children, families, churches, teachers and all those who participate in helping others follow Jesus.

Redeemer is also celebrating 20 years of operating a preschool. In the year 2000 Redeemer underwent a building project adding new classrooms, office space, and a fellowship hall. This opened up space for new endeavors. A survey of our county indicated the need for a preschool for 3-year-olds. In keeping with Redeemer’s Mission Statement of “serving the needs of others” the church decided it would start a preschool for 3-year-olds two days a week beginning in January of 2003. In September of 2004 our facility received its operating license, added ages 4 and 5 to the program.

Peggy Palomaki of Redeemer Lutheran church was hired as the first director and teacher of the program. After 18 years of building a successful preschool and establishing relationships with many children and families throughout the community, Peggy has retired. As of 2021 Jennifer Wood, of Seward, has been leading the preschool program at Redeemer Lutheran as director and lead teacher. Jennifer and her family are members of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Staplehurst.

The preschool‘s mission has always been to reach out to children and their families with the good news of Jesus Christ. Redeemer uses a Christ-centered curriculum that incorporates the appropriate early learning guideline requirements for the state of Nebraska. We also provide many hands-on learning opportunities for our students such as weekly water table, daily sensory table, arts and crafts, and unique holiday activities. Our preschool is open to all residents in Butler and surrounding counties. Currently, our preschool serves children in David City and those that travel from rural Butler, Saunders and Colfax counties. Our small class size provides more one on one time with our students. It also gives our families the opportunity to participate in special activities with their children.

Redeemer Lutheran Preschool will host an open house at 695 N. 9th St. in David City on Sunday, Jan. 29 from noon to 1 p.m. celebrating National Lutheran Schools Week as well as the 20th anniversary. Please feel free to attend for cupcakes and more information on enrollment in our preschool program.

Currently enrolling for 2023-2024 school year. Our classes run Sept. 5 through mid-May.

4 & 5 year olds (must be 4 by July 31)

Monday – Thursday, 8 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

3 year olds (must be 3 by July 31)

Tuesday & Thursday, 8 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

For more information please contact Jennifer Wood.

Redeemer Preschool at 402-367-3089 or find us on Facebook Redeemer Lutheran Preschool (David City)