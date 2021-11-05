Redistricting affects some rural precincts

The precinct and polling place for some rural Butler County voters -- specifically those in Alexis, Savannah, Read and Ulysses townships -- have changed in the wake of Nebraska legislative redistricting for the 2020 census.

Butler County Clerk Stephanie Laska said she has tried to keep travel distance in mind when arranging the new precinct lines and polling places.

Ulysses Township residents previously voted in Ulysses but will now vote in Dwight.

"Now they have to drive from Ulysses Township, wherever they are, to Dwight. The driving distance from the furthest corner (of Ulysses Township) to Dwight is 12 miles," Laska said.

Meanwhile, residents in Read Township will vote in Rising City, whereas they previously voted in Ulysses.

"The distance from the furthest corner of Read (Township) to Ulysses was 10 miles," Laska said. "The furthest distance to drive from Rising City to Read is also 10 miles."

Previously, the residents of Alexis and Savannah townships were part of the same precinct and they voted together at the St. Peter parish, 211 Esplanade St. in Bellwood, of the St. Peter & St. Joseph Catholic Church and Rectory.

Laska is considering having Alexis Township residents instead vote at the church and rectory's other parish: St. Joseph, 4211 B Road, roughly seven miles west of Bellwood.

"If I can use it and it's ADA compliant, then it'll be that. If I can't, then I'll have to have two precincts voting in Bellwood at the (St. Peter) parish," Laska said.

That set-up would resemble the one at the David City Municipal Auditorium, 699 Kansas St. in David City, where the residents of David City's three wards vote alongside each other and the residents of Union and Olive townships.

The polling places for Alexis and Savannah township voters are still being finalized, but Laska said all of the information will be published online by the start of January at butler.gworks.com. She also stressed that new voter registration cards will eventually be sent to voters, with their new precinct and polling place information.

The silver lining is that Laska was able to eliminate a polling place and the need for poll workers to staff it, thereby saving the county some money.

The precinct changes are related to legislative redistricting that was completed by the Nebraska Legislature about a month ago.

Before the legislature's latest redistricting, all of Butler County was included in legislative district 23. Most of Butler County is still part of district 23, represented by Sen. Bruce Bostelman, but the eastern quarter of the county now belongs to district 24, represented by Sen. Mark Kolterman.

The geographic boundaries for each Butler County precinct cannot cross legislative district lines, which is why the precinct boundaries have had to change.

The boundaries for every elected representative in the United States -- from village board members to members of the U.S. House of Representatives -- are redrawn every 10 years according to population data from the latest U.S. census.

The lines must be redrawn as population shifts so that the number of people represented by each member of a governmental body -- be that body a village board, city council or state legislature -- remain roughly equal.

In a Sept. 10 press release put out during the redistricting process, Kolterman indicated a desire to keep all of district 24 in Four Corners Health Department. The final redistricting map does keep district 24 entirely under Four Corners.

"As we all have learned over the past year-and-a-half, our local public health departments provide an important task. Currently, (district 24) resides completely within the Four Corners Health Department," Kolterman said in the release.

Kolterman, meanwhile, was staunchly opposed to an initial proposal that would have moved district 24 to Sarpy County, a change that was eventually thrown out and did not make it to the final map.

While the eastern quarter of Butler County is now part of Kolterman's district, Bostelman's district gained some ground to the north and now covers the entirety of Colfax County.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

