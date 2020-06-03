Relay for Life seeing changes this year

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Relay for Life of Butler County’s annual event will look different this year.

Although there won’t be the usual in-person activities, residents can still show their support by dropping off donations at the drive-through at the Bank of the Valley, 1855 N. 4th St.

“We’re asking people for a free-will donation and giving them luminarias,” said Barb Petrik, volunteer of the Butler County chapter of Relay for Life.

Donations will be accepted at the bank starting June 8 and continuing for one month, thus ending July 8.

Luminarias can be displayed at an individual’s home in remembrance of a loved one who lost their battle to cancer. They can be placed in a driveway, a window, or wherever the individual would like it to be placed. Luminarias will be or have been given to local businesses as well.

Additionally, signs are being placed in survivors’ yards in recognition of their battle.

“They’re out there for the public to see in remembrance of your loved one,” Petrik added.