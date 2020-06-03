Relay for Life seeing changes this year

Relay for Life of Butler County’s annual event will look different this year.
Although there won’t be the usual in-person activities, residents can still show their support by dropping off donations at the drive-through at the Bank of the Valley, 1855 N. 4th St.
“We’re asking people for a free-will donation and giving them luminarias,” said Barb Petrik, volunteer of the Butler County chapter of Relay for Life.
Donations will be accepted at the bank starting June 8 and continuing for one month, thus ending July 8.
Luminarias can be displayed at an individual’s home in remembrance of a loved one who lost their battle to cancer. They can be placed in a driveway, a window, or wherever the individual would like it to be placed. Luminarias will be or have been given to local businesses as well.
Additionally, signs are being placed in survivors’ yards in recognition of their battle.
“They’re out there for the public to see in remembrance of your loved one,” Petrik added.
To stay connected to those facing struggles against cancer and the community in general, social media will be greatly utilized during this month. Their Facebook page can be found at facebook.com/relayforlifebutlercountyne. Each weekday will have a special topic and/or social distancing friendly activity to take part in.
Mission Mondays will consist of sharing health information, such as sun safety, quitting smoking, patient aid, etc.
For Teams Tuesday, a different Relay team will be recognized each week and team members will be encouraged to share photos of their team.
“That’s a chance for each team member to post about what they’re doing, such as fundraising,” Petrik said.
To help get people out and moving, Wacky Walking will be held on Wednesdays; each week participants will be invited to walk in a different community in Butler County throughout the month. They are also welcome to drop goodie bags on survivors’ doorsteps.
“It’s a chance to get out and exercise,” Petrik noted.
Throwback Thursday will consist of Relay members sharing their favorite photos of the past for different topics, such as their oldest Relay t-shirt, Relay through the years and a decade of music.
Finally, Fight Back Friday will feature a part of the traditional luminaria ceremony that participants won’t be able to take part in due to the coronavirus crisis.
Petrik said that usually, following the release of the luminarias, a slideshow projection is played of loved ones who lost their battle to the deadly disease that is cancer.
“It’s always been a very solemn part of Relay,” she added.
On Fridays, a 45-second clip similar to the traditional slideshow will be posted on social media.
Relay for Life of Butler County had initially been held at David City's auditorium/park; in the last three years, it’s been held at a park which had seen a good response as attendees could relax on benches while enjoying the music and weather, said Relay volunteer Annette Glock.
This year’s Relay will be one for the books as COVID-19 is preventing in-person activities.
“It’s going to be very interesting; being together but staying apart,” Glock said. “Hopefully it’ll still go OK.”
Those with questions about this year’s events, who want a luminaria or want to donate can contact Petrik at 402-367-2275.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net
