Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Editor's note: The Banner-Press is publishing stories leading up to the Butler County Relay for Life event, which will be held June 4. This is the first installment in the series.

Support defined: noun. A source of comfort or encouragement. A person or thing that is a source of help or assistance. Verb. Bear all or part of the weight of; hold up. Give assistance to.

If you could define support, how would you do it? What does it look like? What would support look like if you were directly affected by cancer? Would you envision a primary care physician, an oncologist, a nurse, a sterile doctor's office, a family gathered in a living room trying to make sense of a diagnosis or would you picture a well-educated, average height physically fit man dressed in slacks and a polo shirt with shoulder length hair?

It's springtime in Butler County and a well-dressed optometrist enters a waiting room and greets his next patient. The exchange is different this time because for the last year he has grown his once short hair to a new shoulder length cut. He expresses the need to re-introduce himself and explain that the hair growth isn't a part of a middle-aged crisis. It's part of a deep-rooted desire to support the fight again cancer in one of the only ways he knows how. That is exactly how Dr. Richard Haney began our interaction that would lead to him telling his story in hopes of more people, more communities supporting cancer research to one day find a cure.

Two years ago, Dr. Haney's mother was diagnose with stage IV esophageal cancer. Not exactly the expected result when you were preparing for knee surgery and the bloodwork indicates a presence of something other than normal counts. Following additional testing, the diagnosis was confirmed and she began undergoing chemotherapy and radiation treatments.

"Chemo and radiation take you to near death and you feel helpless. I couldn't do anything to help and it frustrated me. I decided I'm going to grow my hair out for others who cannot afford it or for children. I thought I'm going to grow a wig for someone."

The Spring of 2022 brought relief as his mother's health began to improve. "We were unsure if she was going to make it, but week by week she was getting stronger. She was not at one hundred percent but had increased energy and could get bac to a normal lifestyle." Dr. Haney's mother continued medical and was able to provide care to his 94-year-old father.

Dr. Haney's mother's diagnosis wasn't the first time he had watched someone he loved or knew well to be affected by cancer. His aunt, a Franciscan Nun in Colorado, passed away in her 40s from breast cancer, his sister is now five years cancer free after undergoing treatments for breast cancer, his grandfather was diagnosed with lung cancer and three months later lost his battle and a four-year optometry classmate lost his battle with leukemia in his 30s. Dr. Haney paused to talk about his death.

"We were classmates for four years in optometry school. He was in his 30s with a wife and children. He lived in Kansas City and began taking treatments in Omaha. I had this '67 Mustang that I had always wanted him to ride in, so I drove to Omaha and the hospital gave him permission to leave and go for a ride. We drove to the Old Market, had ice cream and I took him back to the hospital. He passed away shortly after that." He went on to say, "It's especially sad when cancer affects someone who is young and viable, in the prime of their life. It's frustrating. If I die at 100 with cancer, so what? I lived my life. It's the young and viable ones that frustrate me."

Dr. Haney is a long-standing optometrist with Eye Physicians who have supported Butler County Relay for Life for several years. When asked about why Eye Physicians continues to choose to support Relay for Life efforts he credited Dr. Diedrichsen and his wife's involvement and support along with his.

He paused and said, "I didn't do this to bring attention to myself. In my 20s, I lost my grandfather to cancer and have always been connected to education and treatment. It would be great if there was a cure. I don't think it will happen in my lifetime, but it will happen. The good Lord doesn't guarantee the next day."

As our discussion closed, I reflected on Dr. Haney's story, his career as a cancer supporter and his unwavering determination to make a difference. I read the definition of support again and decided that he, in every large and small way, was the true definition of support and I hoped that everyone he came in contact with, who either encouraged or teased him, would stand beside him and help make a difference in the fight against cancer.