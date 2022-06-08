Relay for Life this weekend

The Butler County Relay for Life is geared up and ready for this weekend, according to co-leader Barb Petrik.

Relay will be held from 3-8 p.m. on Sunday at the David City park. This will be the first time the event’s been held in person since 2019.

“It's exciting to have the event again. We're all geared up and I think ready to go,” Petrik said. “It'll just be good to be back to honor the survivors that are there. And to display our luminaria and let people walk through the park and enjoy looking at the names of their loved ones that are survivors and those that have lost their battle with cancer.”

The David City park is a good location for the celebration, she added.

“It's just a great location, we're right across from the swimming pool, and it's shady,” Petrik said. “It's pretty peaceful there but we're going to keep things lively with music.”

Luminarias will be displayed all throughout the event. The auction will be open from 3 to 7:15 p.m., with the first table closing at 6:45. Live performances include Keith Byrkit from 3-4 p.m., Joe Cockson from 4-5 p.m. and Al Znamenacek from 5-6 p.m.

The survivor dinner, provided by the Oak Creek Sporting Club and catered by CK Catering, is set for 4:30 p.m. The Butler County Health Care Center will grill burgers and the Corn Taco truck will be on site. The Rotary Club will offer root beer floats with Bella and Harlow Heins having a lemonade stand.

The opening ceremony starts at 6 p.m. with the closing ceremony planned for 7:45 p.m.

According to Petrik, golf carts will be available to those who have difficulty walking.

“They can ride a golf cart and slowly move along and look at the luminaires and we also have golf carts that will be near the parking up by the auditorium for people, just help to them down,” she added.

Petrik said there will be a wide variety of items geared towards people of all ages in the auction. Auction items include baked goods such as cheesecakes, strudels, rosettes and kolaches; many baskets, like those with beach or breakfast themes; multiple Thirty-One bags; a splash pad and a special lawn chair décor.

“They're really kind of neat,” Petrik said. “They're just old wooden chairs and they're repainted pretty colors. You cut a hole in the seat, and then you find your perfect potted flowers.”

Local businesses will have gift certificates as well – Roper’s Bar & Grill will have a basket filled with crafted beer.

“Runza always offers a dozen of their frozen Runzas that you can take home and bake. That's always a really good item,” Petrik said.

In 2020 and 2021, Butler County Relay for Life was forced to get creative due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers held smaller walks in all of the communities in Butler County and presented yard signs to survivors who requested them. It’s these acts that led the Butler County Relay for Life being named the Pat Flynn Spirit of Relay Award earlier this year.

“They were flexible enough and creative enough to make it very, very meaningful in ways that they hadn't done in the past,” Stephanie Stephenson, senior development manager for the American Cancer Society North Region, previously told The Banner-Press.

“It is a very prestigious honor to be chosen a national winner. And it isn't that the large cities are the only ones considered, it’s every Relay in the United States.”

Petrik said the yard sign tradition will continue and Union Bank & Trust in David City is giving gift bags.

The award will be mentioned at this weekend’s event.

“We're just happy to let people know that little Butler County out of the whole United States, that we were recognized,” Petrik said. “It was such an honor.”

There will be picnic tables at the park but attendees are welcome to bring their own lawn chairs.

“We're looking forward to the friendships and visiting with people that we haven't seen much of over the last couple of years. And being outside, we're feeling very comfortable,” Petik said, noting that she’s hoping for good weather this weekend.

“Just a good time to remember so many of our community, family and friends, and family and friends beyond Nebraska.”

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.