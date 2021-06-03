Relay kicks off celebration activities this week

Typically held in person during Relay’s one-day celebration, the auction this year will be held online, which can be found at https://bit.ly/3ik2aKT. The auction ends June 16, with auction items planned to be available for pick up on June 17 at David City’s park.

Because of the pandemic, an auction did not take place last year. Other than that, Relay is expected to look pretty similar.

There will be outdoor walks taking place throughout Butler County, with the first one starting June 7 in David City. The others are planned for June 9 in Rising City, Surprise and Garrison; June 11 in Bruno, Abie and Lindwood; June 14 in Bellwood and Octavia; and June 16 in Brainard.

“Saturdays and Sundays on, again, our Facebook page, we're going to spotlight survivors and their stories,” Petrik noted. “That is going to be really a big part of our Relay success too because so many people in our community are willing to share their stories; they're similar but yet they're so personally different.”