Relay kicks off celebration activities this week

The 35th annual Butler County Relay for Life is kicking off this week, with the online auction portion of the celebration starting Friday morning.
The American Cancer Society is not allowing in-person events this year because of COVID-19, Butler County Relay for Life Co-Leader Barb Petrik said. The local relay – the celebration of which will be similar to last year’s event – will be holding virtual activities June 4-17.
“We went that route again this year to use social media to engage other people in … our relay celebration activity,” Petrik said.
In 2020, organizers encouraged people to get involved with Relay by having a different theme for each day of the celebration and getting them to interact with the Relay For Life of Butler County, NE Facebook page.
“We had a lot of social media, (it) really helped us last year,” Petrik said. “Let's put it that way, had we not been able to do a Facebook page, it would have totally flopped.”
Other Butler County Relay for Life co-leader Annette Glock said she thinks things didn’t go too badly for the 2020 celebration.
“I think last year's went very well, considering we couldn't be face to face. I thought we did really well, I mean we raised $25,000,” Glock said. “This year since we added the online auction, I'm very anxious to see how people respond to getting online.”
Typically held in person during Relay’s one-day celebration, the auction this year will be held online, which can be found at https://bit.ly/3ik2aKT. The auction ends June 16, with auction items planned to be available for pick up on June 17 at David City’s park.
Because of the pandemic, an auction did not take place last year. Other than that, Relay is expected to look pretty similar.
There will be outdoor walks taking place throughout Butler County, with the first one starting June 7 in David City. The others are planned for June 9 in Rising City, Surprise and Garrison; June 11 in Bruno, Abie and Lindwood; June 14 in Bellwood and Octavia; and June 16 in Brainard.
“Saturdays and Sundays on, again, our Facebook page, we're going to spotlight survivors and their stories,” Petrik noted. “That is going to be really a big part of our Relay success too because so many people in our community are willing to share their stories; they're similar but yet they're so personally different.”
The first and second survivor stories will be posted on the group’s Facebook page this Saturday and Sunday, respectively, with people being asked to check out the page on Tuesday and Thursday of next week for information on this year’s Relay. Glock said she hopes people continue interacting with Relay organizers and participants via social media.
“We're just hoping that everybody will still engage in all the activities that we do have going on,” Glock noted.
Relay Day is on June 17. A grab-and-go meal will be provided to registered survivors and their caregivers with additional meals available for free-will donations while supplies last. Luminarias will be on display around the park’s walking trail and residents are also free to set their luminaria on their porch or driveway.
To focus the celebration on cancer survivors, organizers gave those wanting to be recognized a yard sign with their first name, the years they’ve survived cancer and the word ‘survivor’. Union Bank and Trust also put together gift bags for each participating survivor, Petrik noted.
“It was such an amazing accomplishment,” Petrik said. “We couldn't have thought of anything better to do. It was so well received, it just made everybody feel so special.”
Relay is continuing the activity this year. Carol Meysenburg, a 36-year cancer survivor, was the first survivor recognized this year. She received her yard sign and gift bag last week.
With the COVID-19 pandemic winding down and more people getting vaccinated, Petrik said Relay organizers are wanting to get back to normal in 2022.
“Next year, our hope is to be back in the park. Like we had done the previous years, in 2018 and ’19,” she added.
Until then, Petrik said Butler County Relay for Life is still going strong and will continue to support survivors.
“We're still standing strong and want to continue getting the word out and, again, just putting a face on relay so people know the people in our community who are survivors and (that) we are there to support them,” Petrik said.
