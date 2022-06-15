Relay sees good crowd for first in-person celebration

During a hot, breezy day, walking paths in David City’s park were lined with luminarias while the sound of music and smell of good food drew a crowd at the Relay for Life of Butler County’s first annual celebration in three years.

Live performances took place through the afternoon and into the evening. The Butler County Health Care Center holding a burger bash, with proceeds benefitting the American Cancer Society, along with a taco truck, root beer floats and lemonade. Attendees also had the chance to browse and bid on silent auction items.

“It's going very well, considering how warm it is. We've had a lot of people show up, so that's a good thing,” said Annette Glock, co-leader of the Relay for Life of Butler County.

“It's wonderful to see everybody's smiling face and to be able to visit with people and it's good that we're outside so we don't have to worry quite so much about COVID.”

There were a lot of people seen looking at auction items, she added.

“We have luminaries around the trail. And so people can walk or they can get a ride with a golf cart around to look at it if they can't walk that far,” Glock said.

Patti Lee-Smith, a volunteer with the group, noted during the opening ceremony that Relay represents a community united in the fight against cancer. Events like this are held to remember, celebrate and fight back so that one day, no one will have to deal with the ugly beast that is cancer, she said.

In 2020, the Butler County Relay raised more than $25,000.

“In 2021, I pushed volunteers and committee members to identify cancer survivors that would share their stories,” Lee-Smith said. “The goal was to continue to build community and let survivors know that although their diagnosis may be different, there was commonality in the fight. Those stories helped push Butler County Relay to the forefront of the region and subsequently the nation as leaders in the fight against cancer and 2021 Butler County Relay for Life brought home both the regional and national Pat Flynn's Spirit of Relay Award and allocated $24,000 for cancer research and patient aid.”

An in-person event could not be held in 2020 or 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, leading the local chapter being forced to hold virtual events.

The sharing of stories of those impacted by cancer continued in 2022. This year, Lee-Smith met with caregivers and helped write their stories. Those stories have been shared on social media and published throughout the month of June in The Banner-Press.

The ultimate goal, Lee-Smith said, was to let caregivers know that “there is a community of people behind them that sees them that hears them and shares their commitment and finding a cure.”

“To put it into perspective in 2022, 1.9 million people will be diagnosed with cancer. That is the entire population in the state of Nebraska,” she added. “So if you're here today, it means that you have made a commitment in helping us build a community of support.”

The goal this year had been to raise $30,000. As of the evening of the event, not including funds raised that day, $25,000 had been collected so far.

Also during the opening ceremony, the American Legion Rejda Post 273 in Brainard provided the color guard while Saige Patocha, a student at East Butler High School, sang the National Anthem.

Julie Glover, the executive director of Nebraska for the American Cancer Society, was also on hand to help give recognition to the Butler County Relay for winning the Spirit of Relay Award.

Glover said she attendees different Relays across the state but especially wanted to visit Butler County.

“After being kind of in a unique situation with a pandemic and not having our events looking the same as they have in the past, it's exciting to see us back out again and have our survivors gathering again in person,” Glover said of the June 12 event.

“Even though we weren't able to necessarily get together in person during the pandemic, Butler County did just an incredible job of still engaging survivors and team captains in every city in the county, which is great.”

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.