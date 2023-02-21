Residents and staff at david place celebrated a milestone the day before Valentine’s Day with the reopening of the facility’s west hallway.

The skilled nursing and short-term rehabilitation facility, located at 260 S. 10th St. in David City, began major renovations this past year, as well as an addition.

Barb Aldrich, administrator of david place, said resident rooms are being completely redone.

“Most of the rooms were semi-private shared rooms, they're all going to be private now except for two rooms on each end of the three hallways,” Aldrich said. “…Their bathrooms were expanded because we just need more room in the bathroom.”

The larger bathrooms are especially important, she added, due to many of their residents undergoing rehabilitation.

That part of the remodeling began last September in the west hall, which was reopened on Feb. 13. There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony, and the residents were able to either cut the ribbons or go through the ribbons on their new rooms.

“Now people are moving to that hall so that they can start working on the north hall,” Aldrich told The Banner-Press on Feb. 14. “This week was the first week we got to take the residents down and we're just doing a few every day that way.”

The residents were able to pick which new room they could move into.

“It was really important for the residents to pick the room they're going to … this is their home,” Aldrich said. “It was hard to get everybody in the right place that they wanted to be. But we got that worked out. … We're listening to them and letting them direct.”

Shirley Ehlers, a resident of david place for about eight years, was settled into her new digs on Feb. 14. She was the first person to cut the ribbon on her new room.

“They thought they were really going to surprise me,” Ehlers said, laughing. Aldrich also laughed, adding Ehlers arrived at the room before they were ready for the ceremony.

Ehlers noted what she likes about the room.

“The bathroom is wonderful. So they can get my wheelchair out of there,” Ehlers said.

Don Woolsey, a david place resident of almost two years, had just finished an afternoon treat of ice cream in his new room.

His daughter, Linda Carlson of David City, said Woolsey called the room “like a dream.” Carlson noted the lighting options in the renovated rooms, with residents now being able to utilize the overhead lights or a soft, backlighting.

“It's been a nice, smooth transition to this new room and we're thrilled,” Carlson said. “…We're glad that we've got the remodeling project of this wing done.”

Work on the north hall was expected to begin this week, Aldrich said, with all resident rooms scheduled to be completed by September 2023.

“Our home office, Vetter Health Services, was kind enough to let us close down a wing to do the renovation,” Aldrich said. “Right now we can have 45 residents, the end result will be 60.”

The drainage outside of the facility was redone as well to help divert moisture away from the building, Aldrich added.

The addition will feature a chapel, about six offices, a therapy room and a family room.

Aldrich said david place currently has a chapel but it’s not big enough for their needs. She noted that religion is an important part of their residents’ lives. In the new building, the chapel will have stained glass.

Once fully complete, a grand opening will take place, she said.

Aldrich added the project has required a lot of communication between staff, residents and families to make sure things are going smoothly.

Although it’s quite a bit of work and sometimes stress, Aldrich said it will be worth it once the project is completed. The response has been great so far, she added, and everybody seems excited.

“(We hope) to create an environment where the residents are happy; it's all about the residents,” Aldrich said. “It's just an environment to promote dignity, excellent care, excellent life, that's what it's all about.”