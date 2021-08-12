Rerucha suggests change in gravel allotment

But on Aug. 2, Rerucha argued that an allotment system based on traffic volume might be better for the roads.

One of the issues with the current system, Rerucha said, is that mail routes are not always the most-traveled roads in the county.

"Some of these mail routes, other than the mail being delivered, do not see a whole lot of traffic," Rerucha said.

The type, location and volume of traffic in Butler County has also changed.

"With heavy truck traffic, everybody has a semi. We have much heavier use on gravel roads than we did when this mail route system was enacted," Rerucha said.

He added that the mail route system does not cater to uniform gravel application, which is important to make the roads safe.

Rerucha said O Road is a case in point. Some stretches of O Road are part of a mail route and some are not, but Rerucha said all of it is heavily traveled.