Rerucha suggests change in gravel allotment

Union Township Operator Jim Rerucha has an idea that could change the way Butler County allocates gravel for its roads.
Rerucha recently approached the Butler County Board of Supervisors about going from an allotment system based on mail routes to a system based on traffic volume.
"Each township would go off of high travel versus low travel roads and allocate gravel to the high travel roads at a higher amount," Rerucha said at the board's Aug. 2 meeting.
In counties like Butler County, where there is a board of supervisors rather than a board of commissioners, the county highway department is responsible for any county roads. Meanwhile, townships are solely responsible for any non-county, non-mail route roads in their jurisdiction.
Finally, in Butler County -- unless there are specific agreements or contracts to do otherwise -- the highway department allocates a certain amount of gravel to each township based on the number of miles of non-county mail route road included in the township. The county pays for that gravel and gives it to the townships for free.
Previously, the county's policy was to allocate 44 yards of gravel per non-county mail route mile. In April, the Butler County Board of Supervisors approved an increased gravel allotment of 66 yards per mile, with a plan to revisit the issue each year.
But on Aug. 2, Rerucha argued that an allotment system based on traffic volume might be better for the roads.
One of the issues with the current system, Rerucha said, is that mail routes are not always the most-traveled roads in the county.
"Some of these mail routes, other than the mail being delivered, do not see a whole lot of traffic," Rerucha said.
The type, location and volume of traffic in Butler County has also changed.
"With heavy truck traffic, everybody has a semi. We have much heavier use on gravel roads than we did when this mail route system was enacted," Rerucha said.
He added that the mail route system does not cater to uniform gravel application, which is important to make the roads safe.
Rerucha said O Road is a case in point. Some stretches of O Road are part of a mail route and some are not, but Rerucha said all of it is heavily traveled.
"You're going to have traffic going 50 miles an hour on some good solid gravel and, all of a sudden, hitting a mud spot because gravel didn't get hauled there in the same timely manner as the other miles that were mail route," Rerucha said.
The miles Rerucha is talking about are not necessarily the non-county, non-mail route ones. They could be collector roads, which collect traffic from other counties. They are usually wide and highly-traveled roads but could be classified as non-mail route roads, meaning they do not get the same gravel treatment.
Butler County Highway Superintendent Randy Isham acknowledged the issue there.
However, making the change from a mail route to a traffic volume system would require doing formal traffic counts, which could be tedious and expensive.
Board Chairman and District 7 Supervisor Anthony Whitmore said there will need to be serious discussions with each township in the county first.
"I think it's something that would have to be a conversation with some (townships) to figure out an actual system," Whitmore said during the meeting. "I don't want any inconsistencies."
However, the board seemed open to Rerucha's idea and planned to investigate further.
Even so, there is still the question of the cost and how the county might handle it.
When the board approved the gravel allotment increase in April, Isham estimated that the increase -- meant to go into effect in July -- would cost an additional $165,000, approximately.
In April, Isham added that there was not even enough money in the current budget to pay for 44 yards of gravel per mail route mile for the townships, much less the money to cover the 186 miles of gravel roads the county is solely responsible for.
Now, as the board works on its 2021-2022 budget, it does not seem prepared to accommodate the cost of the gravel allotment increase approved in April, despite ongoing concerns from townships and constituents about the quality and safety of the roads.
The board has already cut $225,000 from the highway department's proposed budget, a cut which Isham said impacted the gravel budget. Gravel and wages are the biggest line items in his budget, he said.
Isham is also worried that 66 yards per non-county mail route mile may not be enough in a wet year.
"That 66 yards per mile, in an average rainfall year, is plenty," Isham told The Banner-Press. "In a wet year, it's probably not going to be enough."
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.