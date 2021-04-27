Resident concerned after Butler County deputy unholsters gun

Harris said Reiter and Dion invited Harris to discuss the incident with either of them and/or the deputy, an offer which Harris said he declined. Harris also said Reiter invited him to come watch the video of the incident. Harris said he hasn’t done that yet, but he may at some point.

Harris said he remained in contact with Dion for several days after the incident.

Harris added Dion reached him on April 5, and they discussed the incident. He noted he asked if the deputy would be disciplined, but that Dion wanted to review the video of the incident and hear the deputy's side of the story before making any decisions.

According to Harris, when he and Dion spoke again on April 7, Dion had obtained the vehicle tape. When they spoke on April 12, Harris said, Dion had watched it but not yet spoken to his deputy about the incident. Harris claimed he talked to Dion again later that week and Dion still had not spoken to the deputy about the incident.

Harris said he felt Dion was giving him the runaround, so he appeared at the Butler County Board of Supervisors April 19 morning meeting, where he recounted the incident.