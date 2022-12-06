Residents raise concern over annexations, transparency at David City Council meeting

The city office of David City was filled with angry rumblings and concerned residents regarding the potential annexation of several properties into city limits during a David City Council special meeting on Nov. 30.

The city council held a number of first readings on 11 separate ordinances to annex many properties into city limits. In total, according to the public hearing descriptions of the properties included on the council’s agenda, the annexed land would amount to just over 1,380 acres, if they all receive final approval.

When asked about why so much land was being annexed at one time, Mayor Alan Zavodny pointed to bringing development into David City. The main player is Ag Processing Inc. (AGP) and its new soybean crushing facility that will be constructed north of town.

“We’ve seen a tremendous amount of development, proposed development going on, increasing infrastructure and all those types of things,” Zavodny said. “We know we need housing, we have employment opportunities, and to put the infrastructure together to see David City continue to grow … It’s just part of the expansion and the planning for David City.”

Residents had much to say on the matter during public hearings on the ordinances, the majority of them being property owners of land being annexed.

Mark Holoubek, who has a farm that would be partially annexed, noted the impact the plant will have on the drainage on his farm. Holoubek, who is a former executive director of the Nebraska Soybean Board, also questioned why the city was spending money on infrastructure for the AGP plant.

“AGP processes over a million bushels a day. Their profit, their net profit, is in excess of $2 per bushel. AGP profits, net profits, per day – $2 million,” Holoubek said. “Why do we take a company that’s got more money than God and have to spend millions of our tax money to support the infrastructure for a plant like that?”

Holoubek added the city did not advertise the annexation correctly and that Nebraska State Statute says agricultural land that is rural in character cannot be annexed. There is nothing more rural in character than their farm, Holoubek said, as cows/calves have been raised on their land for 150 consecutive years.

“I’m getting emotional because it’s my life. It’s my heritage,” said Willow Holoubek, Mark’s wife. “You would protect your own if you had it to protect; I know you would. I’m asking you, please give us some respect and landowners out here of what we have, and our heritage as a farm.”

Several other property owners said they believed their farms to be rural in character, but City Attorney David Levy said not every farm can be considered rural in character as several factors designate it so.

“For example, location, being in the logical path of development or in the logical growth of the more urban uses of a city rather than rural areas. Continuity is another one,” Levy said.

“…If land is contiguous when it’s in the logical path of development and logical path of growth of the city, even if that’s used today for farming, the Nebraska Supreme Court has said that that land can be urban and suburban character and therefore appropriate for annexation.”

Willow Holoubek added there has been a lack of communication from the city. She noted the only communication she has received about the AGP plant was a notification about a sewer trunk line that will come within 200 feet of her new home.

She also questioned the Butler County Ag Society land being included in the annex. She said she previously served on the fair board and that land was given by a private owner to the county. She added she believes the annexation goes against the wishes of that benefactor.

City Clerk/Treasurer Tami Comte said the ag society has questioned what entity they would receive their liquor license from, but that was the only question heard.

Property owners Gordon Harms and Jennifer Divis also voiced opposition as their property taxes will increase by 45%. Divis said her farm has always been a farm and the tax increase would be a financial burden as she has four children.

“Those taxes alone will make us have to lose our farm,” Divis said. “It’s not fair to have to tax people 45%.”

Divis said her family supports the David City community but want to continue enjoying the freedom of living outside of city limits, something Ryan Meister also mentioned while addressing the city council.

Additionally, Harms questioned why his property was being annexed but not nearby land that directly abuts the city, as well as if an odor study had been completed for the AGP plant.

“With the common northwest winds, the town is going to be loaded to high heaven with a bad smell,” Harms said.

Third Ward Council Member Bruce Meysenburg said city officials toured another AGP plant recently and could not smell unpleasant odors at that time. Meysenburg added he’s talked to ADM in both Fremont and Lincoln and asked if there are odor issues at those facilities.

“There is a little bit of a smell to it but it’s not anything that’s going to be offensive,” Meysenburg said. “It isn’t going to be any worse than ADM out of Columbus when the wind blows northwest.”

Kim Dietrich, who was speaking on behalf of her father whose land was included in the annexation, noted it appears a number of parcels were left off of a public hearing notification she received.

Dietrich mentioned residents had asked questions at a planning commission meeting but she felt they did not receive proper answers. She added she is asking the city council to provide the public with a description of the procedures and standards used for selecting the annexation properties.

Dietrich said she supports the growth of David City “in a responsible and reasonable manner.”

“The comprehensive plan targets a population increase of about 3% per decade, which seems reasonable and fits with the historic population growth. However, this does not jive with a 100% increase in land area in one year to accommodate this growth target,” Dietrich said. “We do not support what appears to be an egregious land grab to increase the city tax base. Each parcel or group of adjacent parcels should have an explicit development plan with interested developers prior to annexation.”

There is currently undeveloped land in subdivisions that will easily accommodate the expected growth for at least a decade, she added.

Residents also questioned the amount of money the city has spent relating to the AGP project and why the city appears to be “gathering” properties, as well as a volunteer annexation of land owned by Zavodny and commenting on a lawsuit relating to the drilling of a well.

“Can you tell me what it’s going to bring the city when AGP comes in? How much revenue it’s going to bring in into the local people here in town?” Meysenburg said. “Without anything like that, the city doesn’t grow. … Once they get up and running, you got a $600 million AGP coming in, what do you think that’s going to generate for David City?”

Zavodny said he was not going to comment on the two latter questions and remained quiet throughout the public hearings. At one point, he stated he was not going to respond to questions as he did not want discussion to turn argumentative.

Transparently, or the alleged lack of it, had been mentioned by those in attendance at the meeting.

Jan Sypal – a David City resident, Butler County Board supervisor and owner of a local gas station – expressed she believed the city needs more transparency. Sypal said she hears questions from many people daily about the annexation and AGP project, and the community wants answers.

“You, the council members and the mayor and the City of David City, have a responsibility to its citizens, not only because we are taxpayers but we’ve also voted you in,” Sypal said. “You have the responsibility to give us answers like we’ve asked for.”

The city council approved the first readings of the following ordinances as originally presented: 1409 (Newsom and Schmid properties now owned by AGP and is voluntary); 1410 (Alan and Rhonda Zavodny, voluntary); 1411 (McLaughlin, Holoubek, Callaway Rolloffs LLC, Kobza); 1412 (Butler County AG Society, AC Storage, Butler County Noxious Weed); 1413 (Mark and Willow Holoubek and Russ and Loretta Daro – First Ward Council Member Jessica Miller voted against it); 1414 (Amy Slama/J.M. & Delores Lanspa); 1417 (St. Mary’s Catholic Church, John and Maureen Coufal and State of Nebraska – Miller and Second Ward Council Member Kevin Woita voted against it) and 1419 (Richard and Beverly Bennett and Don Saalfeld).

The first reading of ordinance 1415 was approved but with the amendment that one of the boundary lines be adjusted. Richard Dietrich, Greg and Lori Sabata, David and Michelle Street, Joel Bongers and Wendy Reznicek (Breanne Evasic) were removed from the annexation; Aquinas High School and City of David City were the only property owners listed on the council’s Dec. 7 agenda.

Lane Sabata was also removed from ordinance 1417.

All of the roughly 11 property owners listed on ordinance 1418 were stricken, meaning the council voted on the ordinance with no one listed on it.

Miller, who won her bid for mayor in the midterm election in November and will be soon sworn into office, said even with the ordinances being passed on first reading, there is still time to research the concerns presented to the council. The ordinances are required to go through three readings.

“We still have time to look into the claims that are being made, and to make sure that everything is in order and everything is from a legal standpoint as well,” Miller said.

All of the annexation ordinances are listed on the agenda for second readings for the council’s next meeting on Dec. 7.