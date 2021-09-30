Results received from connector project study

Although the formal interlocal agreement into which the City of Columbus and Platte, Colfax, Butler and Polk counties entered only covered their participation in the traffic study, Krafka said he is still interested in proceeding with the project.

"I'm only one of seven (Butler County Supervisors)," Krafka said. "...But I would think so."

Even with the traffic study done, there is still a lot of ground to cover. Aside from the bridge that would have to be built across the Platte River, a connector project would need to deal with railroad crossings, traffic signals and right of ways, Cromwell said.

"The biggest contribution that Butler County is going to have is we're going to have to do the road, probably -- that's the way it sounds," Krafka said.

Krafka was referring to G Road, which would likely need to be improved upon and paved to become the Butler County half of the connector leading up to the Platte River.

The proposed 30/64 placement also passes through an existing Federal Emergency Management Agency flood hazard zone.

"The next step would be to start in the planning process with environmental (considerations)," Cromwell said.