Results received from connector project study

Butler County District 2 Supervisor Tony Krafka said he is on board to continue with a roadway that would connect U.S. Highway 30 and Nebraska Highway 64 near Bellwood.
Krafka is the Butler County representative on an interlocal steering committee regarding the 30/64 connector.
Several months ago, the City of Columbus and Platte, Colfax, Butler and Polk counties formed the committee and entered into a formal interlocal agreement to finance a traffic study investigating the possible impact of the connector.
Each entity chipped in for the $23,500 study, completed by Iteris -- a California-based infrastructure management consulting company that has worked with Columbus in the past. The study examined traffic data on sections of US-30, NE-64 and U.S. Highway 81 in and around the Columbus area.
The final study was released on Sept. 20 and predicted that a 30/64 connector would reduce area travel times and mean less wear and tear on existing roads.
At a Sept. 16 Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce Transportation Committee meeting -- which took place while the study was being finalized -- Platte County Highway Department Administrative Assistant and acting interlocal steering committee chairwoman Jane Cromwell added that the study did not foresee any communities being negatively impacted by the connector.
Although the formal interlocal agreement into which the City of Columbus and Platte, Colfax, Butler and Polk counties entered only covered their participation in the traffic study, Krafka said he is still interested in proceeding with the project.
"I'm only one of seven (Butler County Supervisors)," Krafka said. "...But I would think so."
Even with the traffic study done, there is still a lot of ground to cover. Aside from the bridge that would have to be built across the Platte River, a connector project would need to deal with railroad crossings, traffic signals and right of ways, Cromwell said.
"The biggest contribution that Butler County is going to have is we're going to have to do the road, probably -- that's the way it sounds," Krafka said.
Krafka was referring to G Road, which would likely need to be improved upon and paved to become the Butler County half of the connector leading up to the Platte River.
The proposed 30/64 placement also passes through an existing Federal Emergency Management Agency flood hazard zone.
"The next step would be to start in the planning process with environmental (considerations)," Cromwell said.
The connector was the brainchild of former state Sen. Arnie Stuthman in the early 2000s, but progress stalled on the project more than a decade ago.
At the Sept. 16 Transportation Committee meeting, Stuthman reiterated a point he's made before, which is that the stretch from Columbus to Schuyler is the longest distance on the Platte River without a bridge, at least between Omaha and North Platte.
Stuthman said the connector would be a big benefit in the event of another flood like the one that hit the area in 2019. Krafka has made the same observation in the past.
The 2019 flood isolated the Columbus area, and that seems to have given the connector project a second life.
"(A dairy) had to fly workers to York and then they trucked them back on a bus when the flood was going because you can't stop milking," Stuthman said.
