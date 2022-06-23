Returning home: Model T donated to Bone Creek Museum

A Model T will be going back home to where it was first built – the Ford Building in David City as part of the Bone Creek Museum of Agrarian Art’s newest addition.

The 1923 four-door sedan was the first of its kind assembled at the Ford Building and, according to owner Dick Wood, has traveled every street in the David City community.

Wood, who grew up and graduated from high school in David City, received the car in the spring of 1952. He and a friend drove it roughly 3,000 miles on a trip to New Jersey to see Wood’s brother.

“We were so obstinate at that time,” Wood said. “We did a couple of things. We piled all a spare tires on the roof and tied them on the back. And then Jack's grandmother packed a lot of food for us.”

Back then gas was cheap and filling up your tank was quite a different process than it is these days, he noted.

“When you fill the tank, the driver has to get out and remove the cushion, unscrew the gas cap so they can fill the tank which you're sitting on,” Wood said.

His Model T also has an oil gauge on the car, something new around those times. He noted one instance in which a gas station worker was disappointed he couldn’t check the oil in the car.

“We pulled in to a filling station, I'm thinking in southern Ohio, and the kid came out and was so happy because ‘oh, oh, it got this rod. I can check the oil,’” Wood said. “I said ‘I'm sorry. I've got an oil gauge on this there's a little glass tube … that shows you the oil levels.’”

The Bone Creek Museum, currently housed at 575 E St., is aiming to relocate to the historic Ford Building, 312 Fifth St. The building will be restored, and the museum announced earlier this year that it received a $100,000 gift from the Ford Foundation for this endeavor.

With the increased footage from the Ford Building, there will be educational opportunities, art galleries and more events possible.

The museum has had assistance from a Nebraska Community Foundation hometown intern, Alex Lyons of Dwight, in researching the history behind the Ford Building and the Model T.

Bone Creek Museum board member Louise Niemann noted that Lyons has been helpful in verifying timelines. For example, the building was originally thought to be constructed in 1914 but was actually built in 1917.

“He has been at the courthouse, he has been on all kinds of websites, trying to verify all these dates because initially we had the wrong date. And so now we're finding a lot more information now that we know the correct date,” Niemann said.

“The timeline is such an important piece. The property actually goes back to the Hall family, Hallmark Cards, and so all the way back to that connection, and then how it got into hands of different people in the community and where it is today. Alex is putting that timeline together for us, so we can see that progression.”

When walking into the front entrance of the Ford Building, one walks into what was formerly the showroom. The goal, Niemann said, is to have the area looking like it did back then and have the Model T on display.

At the back of the building, parts were brought in through a large set of doors and taken by elevator up to the second floor, where the cars were assembled.

The building is unique in that it’s all made of cement. Niemann noted the project’s architecture said the structure is in sound shape.

“Very cool, knowing that it's something that is going to be standing in the community for years and years, decades and centuries. So adding to the community, not only with the art and the culture, but also the economic impact,” Niemann said.

According to fellow Bone Creek board member Jim Hanna, once the museum is moved into the Ford Building, they will keep the other location. Plans now are for the E Street site to house an art gallery and an extended gift shop; the gift shop planned for the Ford Building will be smaller.

“I think it is fabulous,” Bone Creek Museum board member Ruth Thoendel said of the Model T donation. “It is so cool to bring it home when it started here and it's had quite a life of its own and now it's back home. It's a very interesting piece of agrarian art. In the agrarian world, what an important change over it was from everything being horse and buggy to motorized. This is a piece of history that fits right in there.”

The donation came together as Wood’s daughter-in-law, Alice, is a museum board member. The Model T isn’t currently drivable but will be repaired.

Wood noted that he had asked his friend, who also owned a Model T, what he was doing with his car. The friend said he donated it to a museum in Minnesota.

“These kinds of cars need to be out in public as much as possible. I know it's going to sit in here and keep looking outside and wondering when my chances are coming round again,” Wood said. “For parades or civic events or things like that, it should be pulled out of the moth balls and driven around and making its appearance. It's been on every street in this community, full of high school kids yelling and screaming.”

