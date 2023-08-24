The University of Nebraska-Lincoln conferred 588 degrees during a combined graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremony Aug. 12 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The 583 graduates are from 33 countries; 35 U.S. states and Puerto Rico; and more than 60 Nebraska communities.

Chancellor Rodney Bennett presided over the commencement ceremony, during which doctoral, master’s, juris doctorate and baccalaureate degrees were awarded.

Lauren Veronica Rezac of Dwight was awarded a Master of Science degree from the College of Graduate Studies.