U.S. Senator Pete Ricketts (R-NE) has announced his constituent casework staff will be hosting mobile office hours from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at Hruska Memorial Public Library, 399 N. Fifth St., in David City.

At mobile office hours, Ricketts’ staff will be on-site to assist Nebraskans with their casework needs. If Nebraskans can’t get an answer in a timely manner or feel they have been treated unfairly, Ricketts and his staff may be able to help resolve the issue or help them get in touch with the correct people.