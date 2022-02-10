Rising City library receives internship grant

The Rising City Community Library is one of several area libraries that has received an intern grant from the Nebraska Library Commission.

A total of $34,040 has been awarded to 30 public libraries in Nebraska, according to a Nebraska Library Commission press release. Libraries could choose between hiring two interns at $500 each or one intern for $1,000.

At the Rising City library, one intern will be hired this summer through the program, said Library Director Melissa Praught. The help will be greatly needed, she noted.

“Last year was our first year having a computerized system everything was logged by hand on paper before. So I'm still working on getting books put into our system,” Praught said. “I'm going to be really happy to just have that help. …I'm also hoping to have someone with us during summer reading programs so that we can have some extra hands on with the kids.”

The library received the computerized system about 18 months ago, she said, but it’s been a slower process implementing it due to her only being there for a year.

“Right now I believe I have 1100 entered in. And I've got part of one section and all the kids section left to do,” Praught said, adding that she is also hoping that the intern will be able to assist with their summer reading program.

“I'm planning to have the applications out within about a month and then I'll have the deadline probably four to six weeks after that.”

Laura Alt, the director of the Shelby Community Library in Polk County, noted that internship grant program has been going on for several years. The Shelby library has also received the funding and will be hiring one intern as well.

“In the state of Nebraska, there is a shortage of librarians for school libraries and for public libraries,” Alt said. “They're going to learn how to do everything there is. If they're interested in someday maybe being a librarian, they'll have a good taste of what actually happens.”

In addition to checking books in and out, librarian work also includes preparing the books for circulation, such as logging items in the online catalog, placing the protective cover on books and putting the tags on the spines so the books can be easily identified and located.

“We have a couple of field trips planned for them, (including) to go to the Polk County Library Association meeting where every library gets together and I want them to see that what goes on there,” Alt said, adding that the intern will also attend a Polk County Board of Commissioner’s meeting where library officials will talk budget matters.

Other area libraries receiving the internship grant this year are the Columbus Public Library in Platte County and the Clarkson Public Library in Colfax County.

Clarkson Public Library Director Debra Nadrchal noted an intern will also be very much needed there as well. Clarkson will also be hiring one person.

“Our big project is we're scanning all the all the old newspapers so I can put them on CDs,” Nadrchal said. “That will be one of her main jobs. We need to do some weeding of the adult nonfiction, and that will be in there also. I'm hoping to get an inventory done while she's here, because we haven't done that for two years.”

This will be the third time the facility has been selected for the program, Nadrchal said. The first two interns decided to stay on at the library after the program ended and, she added, she hopes this year’s intern will as well.

“The internships are a great opportunity for students to get involved in library work,” Nebraska Library Commission Director Rod Wagner said in a provided statement. “Beyond earning money and gaining valuable work experience, the student is exposed to the broad range of library services and programming. Internships provide an opportunity for the student to view the library as a viable and satisfying career choice. In addition, interns bring a fresh perspective and their own unique talents to the library.”

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.