Rolling blackouts in Butler County

Nebraska Public Power sent a message to its wholesale customers just after noon on Monday warning about rolling blackouts.

In the message, Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) Director of Wholesale Services & External Affairs Courtney Dentlinger said the Southwest Power Pool (SPP) had entered a level three energy emergency alert.

SPP manages the electric grid and wholesale power market for the central United States, an area which includes Nebraska along with Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas and Wyoming.

“We’re being directed to begin shedding firm load,” the NPPD message said. “…the first round of firm load is being shed for 30 minutes, and will be followed by another group for the following 30 minutes.”

A message on the Butler Public Power District (BPPD) after-hours voicemail said rolling blackouts may be happening in the area over the next couple days.

“Please be prepared for 30 minute outages,” the BPPD message said. “Unfortunately we do have advanced notice of where this may be happening or the location of the outages.”