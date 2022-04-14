Romshek first Scout to receive esports scholarship

Brett Romshek has been into gaming ever since he was young. He said he would play video games on the original Nintendo, such as The Legend of Zelda and Super Mario Bros.

Now, the David City High School senior’s longtime hobby has turned into something to help him in the next chapter of his life. Romshek is the school’s first esports scholarship recipient. He will play for Concordia University in Seward next year.

Romshek has been on the David City Public Schools esports team since his sophomore year, when the team first formed.

David City esports coach Adam Ebbeka said the Nebraska Schools eSports Association holds two seasons – one in the fall and one in the spring. During each season, online matches take place once a week. There’s a single elimination tournament with the final four moving onto the state competition.

Last fall, according to Ebbeka, the Scouts placed first in Overwatch and got first in Super Smash Bros. in the spring. This past fall, the team placed first in both Overwatch and Rocket League.

Overwatch is the game that Romshek focuses on, Romshek said, and the one he will be playing on the Concordia esports team.

“Brett and another player were sort of the leaders of the Overwatch team this fall,” Ebbeka said. “They were kind of like co-captains. They were the ones that came up with most of the strategies and told people what to do. And it worked.”

Romshek said that after winning at state, he was approached about the scholarship by the university. After visiting the campus, he added, he felt like it was a good fit.

“It wasn't my top priority to work for a scholarship. It was mostly just to get better at the game,” Romshek said.

“I'm pretty proud of it and it's pretty cool being one of the first people to get one.”

Overwatch is a multiplayer first-person shooter game. It’s a team-based game, which Romshek noted is what he likes best about it.

“We work hard in practice and put strategies together. Every single player has their own designated role and we … find the best role and work as a team,” Romshek said. “It's not more individual skill. It's more of a team and you bond with your team more, makes it more fun.”

Ebbeka noted the rapid growth of esports. Only about 12 schools in Nebraska participated in it when David City joined a few years ago; that’s grown to over 50 now.

There are currently about 20 students on David City’s esports team, he said, but they’ve had up to 30 at one time.

Each season has its own video games, with Romshek participating in the fall season for Overwatch.

“They try to have two or three completely different types of games so that there's hopefully something for everybody,” Ebbeka added.

Ebbeka said there have been students on David City’s esports team who have gone on to compete in esports at Wayne State College. But, Romshek is the very first student to receive a scholarship for it.

The team toured a college this fall and Ebbeka said he wants to continue that.

“The whole team, all the way down to seventh graders, went to Concordia and toured. Half of the time was spent in the esports room playing games and seeing how it worked there,” Ebbeka said. “Hopefully we can do that every year with a different college. We're kind of the epicenter here -- they're popping up all around us in every direction, lots of them within an hour's drive.”

Ebbeka said that for some students, esports is the sole extracurricular activity in which they interact with others.

“There are some kids where esports is their main thing, and this gives them a team activity, something that they can they can belong to and be proud of. Whereas they'd just be going home and playing video games anyway, they might as well come here and do it with a team,” Ebbeka said.

Although interest in esports has grown, there’s still not much yet for statewide competitions. At the moment, Ebbeka said, it’s the same small group of schools that participate but he hopes it expands soon. He noted that lack of apparent interest most likely has to do with some coaches juggling multiple responsibilities and other schools treating esports as more of a club, therefore resulting in transportation issues.

“Hopefully, as we get bigger and bigger, tournaments will be a bigger deal,” he added. “It's so much fun to actually go to another school and seeing the other kids and competing in the same place.”

The David City esports team has been lucky in that Ebbeka is the school’s computer technician, so he’s already there if a technical issue arises. Some esports teams have issues getting IT to fix a simple problem, he added.

Also, Ebbeka said, the David City Public Schools administration was supportive in forming an esports team. He said he asked the administration one day if they could have one, and a week later they said yes.

“A lot of schools when they wanted to start esports had to do a lot of convincing. There's always someone here and there that's like, ‘Oh, that's dumb. No, we're not going to do that,’” Ebbeka said.

As for Romshek, he said he wants to major in computer science at Concordia. He said he was surprised that he would get a $7,000 scholarship for esports. Romshek also noted the friends he’s made through esports and it allows him to connect with his competitive side outside of traditional sports.

“Usually you just think, ‘Video games? It's not that big of a thing.’ But when you get to compete with video games, and win and get awards and stuff, it feels good,” he said.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

